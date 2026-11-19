ED Files 10th Chargesheet Against Jagan Mohan Reddy In Dalmia Cements Case
In its chargesheet, ED alleged Dalmia Cements invested Rs 95 crore in Jagan Mohan Reddy's companies in exchange of limestone mining leases.
Published : November 19, 2026 at 6:53 PM IST
Hyderabad/Amaravati: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed its 10th prosecution complaint (chargesheet) in the disproportionate assets cases involving former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, detailing alleged irregularities in the allocation of limestone leases to Dalmia Cements and diversion of funds through illegal channels.
The chargesheet, submitted to a special CBI court on Wednesday, named Jagan as the primary accused along with others, including Vijayasai Reddy and representatives from Dalmia Cements.
According to the ED, Dalmia Cements allegedly invested Rs 95 crore in companies associated with Jagan as part of a quid pro quo arrangement in return for limestone mining leases granted during the tenure of his father, former Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy. The leases covered over 407 hectares in Talamanchipatnam and Nawabpeta in the Mylavaram mandal of Andhra Pradesh's YSR Kadapa district.
As per the chargesheet, Dalmia Cements received Rs 146.58 crore from the sale of its stake in Bharathi Cements to a French company. ED alleged that after deduction of taxes on the profits, around Rs 139 crore was transferred to Jagan through hawala channels as part of a pre-arranged agreement.
Based on information retrieved from a pen drive seized by the Income Tax Department, it was revealed that Rs 55 crore was transferred through hawala channels.
The ED further claimed that limestone worth Rs 704 crore was extracted under the leases granted to Dalmia.
Further, ED flagged a payment of Rs 2.14 crore to Eswar Cements, a company where members of Jagan's wife, Bharati, reportedly served as directors. It alleged that the transaction formed part of the money laundering scheme.
The authorities have already attached lands belonging to Jagan’s companies and Dalmia Cements.
Only the Bharati Cements case remains pending.
The cases originate from an FIR filed by the CBI in 2011 following directives from the High Court. The ED subsequently registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) and launched a separate money laundering investigation.
The CBI has filed chargesheets in 11 cases in connection with the alleged disproportionate assets while the ED has now registered prosecution complaints in 10 cases.
The Bharati Cements case, formerly known as Raghuram Cements, remains only case where the ED has yet to complete the prosecution complaints process.
In the Bharati Cements case, the ED alleged that the then officials demonstrated excessive sycophancy by granting a lease for 2,037 acres in Kadapa district. It claimed that though Ambuja Cements had applied for this lease earlier, their application was sidelined to favour Bharati Cements.
Ambuja Cements had identified limestone reserves in the Tippaluru and T. Sunkesula villages located within the Erraguntla and Kamalapuram mandals of Kadapa district and had commenced operations after securing a prospecting lease.
The then-YS government set aside Ambuja Cements' application for an extension and, through irregular means, handed the lease over to his son’s company. In their respective chargesheets, both the CBI and the ED have detailed how, in addition to securing these leases, the company obtained a loan from the Oriental Bank of Commerce, effectively pocketing Rs 446 crore without investing a single paisa of its own capital.
The ED had previously filed a prosecution complaint in 2018 against 19 individuals, including Jagan and Bharati Reddy; however, as it was rejected due to technical objections. The ED is now set to file a revised version shortly.
ED has rectified technical objections raised by the court in the Dalmia Cements case and resubmitted its persecution complaint.
Also Read