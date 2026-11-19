ETV Bharat / state

ED Files 10th Chargesheet Against Jagan Mohan Reddy In Dalmia Cements Case

Hyderabad/Amaravati: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed its 10th prosecution complaint (chargesheet) in the disproportionate assets cases involving former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, detailing alleged irregularities in the allocation of limestone leases to Dalmia Cements and diversion of funds through illegal channels.

The chargesheet, submitted to a special CBI court on Wednesday, named Jagan as the primary accused along with others, including Vijayasai Reddy and representatives from Dalmia Cements.

According to the ED, Dalmia Cements allegedly invested Rs 95 crore in companies associated with Jagan as part of a quid pro quo arrangement in return for limestone mining leases granted during the tenure of his father, former Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy. The leases covered over 407 hectares in Talamanchipatnam and Nawabpeta in the Mylavaram mandal of Andhra Pradesh's YSR Kadapa district.

As per the chargesheet, Dalmia Cements received Rs 146.58 crore from the sale of its stake in Bharathi Cements to a French company. ED alleged that after deduction of taxes on the profits, around Rs 139 crore was transferred to Jagan through hawala channels as part of a pre-arranged agreement.

Based on information retrieved from a pen drive seized by the Income Tax Department, it was revealed that Rs 55 crore was transferred through hawala channels.

The ED further claimed that limestone worth Rs 704 crore was extracted under the leases granted to Dalmia.

Further, ED flagged a payment of Rs 2.14 crore to Eswar Cements, a company where members of Jagan's wife, Bharati, reportedly served as directors. It alleged that the transaction formed part of the money laundering scheme.

The authorities have already attached lands belonging to Jagan’s companies and Dalmia Cements.

Only the Bharati Cements case remains pending.