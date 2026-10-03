ETV Bharat / state

ED Conducts Searches At TDI Group Premises In Manesar Land Scam Case; Several Seizures Made

A file photo of the Enforcement Directorate office in New Delhi ( IANS )

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Zone-I of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has concluded a three-day search operation at the business and residential premises linked to Ravinder Taneja, Chairperson of the TDI Group in connection with the Manesar land scam in Gurugram.

According to a press release issued by the ED, the probe agency initiated the search operations beginning on September 28, 2026 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, following an FIR registered by the CBI. The TDI Group is alleged to have engaged in illegal transactions with a group of companies led by Atul Bansal and his firm, ABWIL, during the period the alleged offense took place. Buying Land Cheap And Selling At Skyrocketing Prices According to the ED, investigation revealed that in 2007, private builders and middlemen usurped over 400 acres of state government land in the villages of Manesar, Naurangpur, and Lakhnoula—land that had been notified for acquisition. Capitalizing on the farmers' fear of the land being acquired by the HSIIDC, these middlemen purchased the land from them at throwaway prices. Subsequently, through collusion, the land acquisition process was allowed to lapse, and the acquisition award was cancelled, the ED said. Later, the middlemen sold this very land at skyrocketing prices, reaping huge profits. The TDI Group, led by Ravinder Taneja, has been identified as playing the role of a key middleman in this entire scheme.