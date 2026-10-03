ED Conducts Searches At TDI Group Premises In Manesar Land Scam Case; Several Seizures Made
According to an ED statement, the searches spanning three days were made at the residential premises linked to Ravinder Taneja, Chairperson of the TDI Group.
Published : October 3, 2026 at 3:15 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Zone-I of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has concluded a three-day search operation at the business and residential premises linked to Ravinder Taneja, Chairperson of the TDI Group in connection with the Manesar land scam in Gurugram.
According to a press release issued by the ED, the probe agency initiated the search operations beginning on September 28, 2026 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, following an FIR registered by the CBI.
The TDI Group is alleged to have engaged in illegal transactions with a group of companies led by Atul Bansal and his firm, ABWIL, during the period the alleged offense took place.
ED, Chandigarh has conducted searches at the premises of TDI Group Chairperson Ravinder Taneja in connection with an ongoing PMLA, 2002 probe linked to the 2015 Gurgaon Manesar Land Scam involving transactions with Atul Bansal's ABWIL group. During the search incriminated… pic.twitter.com/kfJuVydqsV— ED (@dir_ed) October 2, 2026
Buying Land Cheap And Selling At Skyrocketing Prices
According to the ED, investigation revealed that in 2007, private builders and middlemen usurped over 400 acres of state government land in the villages of Manesar, Naurangpur, and Lakhnoula—land that had been notified for acquisition.
Capitalizing on the farmers' fear of the land being acquired by the HSIIDC, these middlemen purchased the land from them at throwaway prices. Subsequently, through collusion, the land acquisition process was allowed to lapse, and the acquisition award was cancelled, the ED said. Later, the middlemen sold this very land at skyrocketing prices, reaping huge profits. The TDI Group, led by Ravinder Taneja, has been identified as playing the role of a key middleman in this entire scheme.
Scam Orchestrated Through Shell Companies
The ED further said that between 2005 and 2007, while the land acquisition process was underway in these three villages, the TDI Group used three key companies as instruments to generate profit.
According to ED, the TDI Group utilised M/s Indo Asian Construction Company Private Limited, M/s NCR Properties Private Limited, and M/s Divya Jyoti Enterprises Private Limited.
Approximately 33 acres of land were purchased from farmers through these companies and subsequently sold to the Atul Bansal Group at a massive profit—a transaction that falls directly within the ambit of money laundering.
ED Seizures During Search
The search operation at TDI's premises in New Delhi and SAS Nagar (Mohali) continued for over three days. During this time, the ED discovered records related to various irregularities and illegal activities across other TDI Group projects.
The investigative agency seized dozens of project records, important files, digital devices, computers, hard disks, and servers from the site. Additionally, the ED has taken possession of several luxury vehicles identified as 'proceeds of crime.'
According to ED sources, all seized documents, suspected assets, and the financial transactions of the TDI Group of companies are being subjected to a thorough examination. The agency has clarified that the scrutiny of the seized records is currently underway, and the matter will hinge on the course of the future investigation. In the coming days, the ED could also crack down on several other prominent figures and government officials linked to this scam, causing a stir within the real estate sector.
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