ED Conducts Searches At 10 Locations Across Keralam In Gold Smuggling, Hawala Probe
The operation focused on the residences and business premises of individuals suspected of having links to financial networks associated with gold smuggling and money transfers.
Published : November 20, 2026 at 2:53 PM IST
Ernakulam: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted simultaneous searches at 10 locations across five districts in Keralam as part of an investigation into suspected gold smuggling, hawala transactions and alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).
The searches began early in the morning at locations in Kozhikode, Kannur, Malappuram, Palakkad and Kasaragod. The operation focused on the residences and business premises of individuals suspected of having links to financial networks associated with gold smuggling and illegal money transfers.
In Kasaragod, ED teams searched two locations, including the residences of Ahmed Sameer at 'Sainaba Manzil', Bangod, Thalangara, and one Shafi at Chandra Giri 'Chappa House', Chembrika.
In Kannur, officers reached the residence of Mohammed Waleed at 'Vattakandi House', Iriveri. Searches were also conducted at locations linked to M K Mohammed Jauhar of Kunnamangalam and Noushad Valappil of Madakkara in Koyilandy, Kozhikode district.
In Malappuram, the searches covered the residences of Mohammed Ashiq of Cheroor, Vengara, and Yunus of Thanalur, Tanur.
In Palakkad, an ED team visited the residence of Abdul Rauf at Kumaranellur.
Search Under CRPF Security
An ED team reached the Iriveri residence of Waleed in Kannur around 6 AM. The house, reportedly belonging to Waleed, was found locked, with no family members present.
Malappuram, Keralam: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting simultaneous raids at multiple locations in Kerala's Malappuram district in connection with a hawala money transaction case, including three locations in Manjeri, with searches linked to individuals from Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts; further details are awaited.— IANS (@ians_india) November 20, 2026
His sister and other relatives were reportedly staying at the house but had gone to a relative's residence the previous day. The ED team contacted local representatives, including a panchayat member, while attempting to reach the family.
The search was conducted under CRPF security. As local residents and media personnel gathered outside the premises, they were asked to move away from the immediate area.
Digital Records Under Scrutiny
The searches are aimed at examining suspected financial links between individuals in Keralam and networks allegedly involved in gold smuggling and hawala transactions.
ED officials are examining financial records, bank accounts and digital evidence, including electronic devices, to trace possible money flows and identify those suspected of financing smuggling operations.
Investigating agencies have been examining the role of hawala networks in financing the illegal movement of gold into Keralam. The latest searches are understood to be part of efforts to trace the source and movement of funds and identify possible links between local operators and overseas networks.
Further Investigation Likely
#WATCH | Keralam: Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting extensive searches at 10 locations across five districts in Kerala in connection with alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), hawala transactions and gold smuggling. ED officials began the searches on Friday morning at various locations in Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Malappuram and Palakkad districts. In Kasaragod, searches are underway at two locations — the residence of Ahmed Sameer Chengala Abu Bakar, known as 'Zainaba Manzil', in Thalangara Bangod, and 'Chappa House', the residence of Shafi Chembrikka, at Chandragiri in Chembrikka.— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2026
Sources indicated that documents and electronic devices, including mobile phones and laptops, were taken for examination during the searches. Their contents will have to be analysed to establish whether they contain evidence of illegal financial transactions.
The ED has not yet issued a detailed official statement on the operation or disclosed whether cash or other assets were seized. Officials are expected to provide further details after the searches are completed.
The investigation is also examining whether the individuals searched had any links with networks allegedly controlling gold-smuggling operations from abroad or providing local logistical and financial support.
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