ETV Bharat / state

ED Conducts Searches At 10 Locations Across Keralam In Gold Smuggling, Hawala Probe

The Enforcement Directorate searches began early in the morning at locations in Kozhikode, Kannur, Malappuram, Palakkad and Kasaragod. ( ETV Bharat )

Ernakulam: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted simultaneous searches at 10 locations across five districts in Keralam as part of an investigation into suspected gold smuggling, hawala transactions and alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The searches began early in the morning at locations in Kozhikode, Kannur, Malappuram, Palakkad and Kasaragod. The operation focused on the residences and business premises of individuals suspected of having links to financial networks associated with gold smuggling and illegal money transfers.

In Kasaragod, ED teams searched two locations, including the residences of Ahmed Sameer at 'Sainaba Manzil', Bangod, Thalangara, and one Shafi at Chandra Giri 'Chappa House', Chembrika.

In Kannur, officers reached the residence of Mohammed Waleed at 'Vattakandi House', Iriveri. Searches were also conducted at locations linked to M K Mohammed Jauhar of Kunnamangalam and Noushad Valappil of Madakkara in Koyilandy, Kozhikode district.

In Malappuram, the searches covered the residences of Mohammed Ashiq of Cheroor, Vengara, and Yunus of Thanalur, Tanur.

In Palakkad, an ED team visited the residence of Abdul Rauf at Kumaranellur.

Search Under CRPF Security

An ED team reached the Iriveri residence of Waleed in Kannur around 6 AM. The house, reportedly belonging to Waleed, was found locked, with no family members present.

His sister and other relatives were reportedly staying at the house but had gone to a relative's residence the previous day. The ED team contacted local representatives, including a panchayat member, while attempting to reach the family.

The search was conducted under CRPF security. As local residents and media personnel gathered outside the premises, they were asked to move away from the immediate area.

Digital Records Under Scrutiny