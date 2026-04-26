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ED Conducts Raids In Kolkata In Connection With Financial Fraud Linked To Fugitive

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Kolkata: Sleuths of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday carried out searches at multiple locations in Kolkata in connection with alleged land grabbing and financial fraud cases linked to fugitive criminal 'Sona Pappu', a senior official said. The central probe agency conducted raids at the residences of two businessmen in Anandapur and Alipore areas, he said. "The searches are part of an ongoing investigation into financial irregularities and suspected links with absconding accused Sona Pappu," the ED official said, requesting anonymity.