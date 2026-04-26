ED Conducts Raids In Kolkata In Connection With Financial Fraud Linked To Fugitive
The official said that the searches are part of an ongoing investigation into financial irregularities and suspected links with absconding accused, Sona Pappu
By PTI
Published : April 26, 2026 at 1:38 PM IST
Kolkata: Sleuths of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday carried out searches at multiple locations in Kolkata in connection with alleged land grabbing and financial fraud cases linked to fugitive criminal 'Sona Pappu', a senior official said. The central probe agency conducted raids at the residences of two businessmen in Anandapur and Alipore areas, he said.
"The searches are part of an ongoing investigation into financial irregularities and suspected links with absconding accused Sona Pappu," the ED official said, requesting anonymity.
Sona Pappu, who is considered a key accused in cases related to land grabbing and financial fraud, has been on the run for some time. Officials believe he maintained close ties with several businessmen, prompting the agency to widen its probe.
"We have obtained crucial leads during questioning, which led us to these premises," the agency official said. The ED is examining the role of the two businessmen in the alleged financial misconduct, and whether they acted as conduits for illicit transactions, he added. Further investigation is underway, and more searches are likely, ED sources said.
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