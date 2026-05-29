ED Conducts Raids In Hyderabad, Jaipur and Coimbatore In Andhra Sand Mining Money Laundering Case; Cash, Silver Bullion Seized
The searches were conducted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002
Published : May 29, 2026 at 9:50 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Hyderabad Zonal Office, carried out search operations at eight locations across Hyderabad, Jaipur, and Coimbatore on May 26 in connection with a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in sand mining operations in Andhra Pradesh during the previous YSRCP government.
The searches were conducted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, at the offices of GCKC Projects and Works Pvt Ltd, Prathima Infrastructure Ltd, and Turnkey Enterprises Pvt Ltd. Raids were also carried out at the residences of Boinipally Srinivas Rao, Ashok Kumar and V.G. Venkata Reddy in Hyderabad and Jaipur, besides a farmhouse linked to Srinivas Rao.
In a statement, the ED said the investigation was initiated based on an FIR registered by the CIU of the Anti-Corruption Bureau in Vijayawada’s NTR district. The case names V.G. Venkata Reddy, the then Director of Mines & Geology, along with Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd, Prathima Infrastructure Ltd and GCKC Projects and Works Pvt Ltd for alleged violations in sand mining operations, including illegal extraction of sand and breaches of tender conditions and agreements.
According to the ED, the probe found that district-level inspections ordered under Supreme Court directions had exposed two major violations, sand excavation beyond the permitted depth, and mining in areas outside approved zones.
Following these findings, the Office of the Director of Mines and Geology issued several show-cause notices to the companies involved. Demand notices were later raised against them. The ED said scrutiny of these notices showed that penalties to Rs 2,407.70 crore had been imposed on the three entities.
During the searches, officials seized Rs 1.53 crore in cash, 1,800 US dollars in foreign currency, and silver bullion valued at Rs 1.29 crore. Several digital devices and incriminating documents were also recovered.
The ED said the documents include details of movable and immovable assets allegedly held in the names of the accused persons and their family members. Further investigation is underway.
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