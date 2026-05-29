ETV Bharat / state

ED Conducts Raids In Hyderabad, Jaipur and Coimbatore In Andhra Sand Mining Money Laundering Case; Cash, Silver Bullion Seized

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Hyderabad Zonal Office, carried out search operations at eight locations across Hyderabad, Jaipur, and Coimbatore on May 26 in connection with a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in sand mining operations in Andhra Pradesh during the previous YSRCP government.

The searches were conducted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, at the offices of GCKC Projects and Works Pvt Ltd, Prathima Infrastructure Ltd, and Turnkey Enterprises Pvt Ltd. Raids were also carried out at the residences of Boinipally Srinivas Rao, Ashok Kumar and V.G. Venkata Reddy in Hyderabad and Jaipur, besides a farmhouse linked to Srinivas Rao.

In a statement, the ED said the investigation was initiated based on an FIR registered by the CIU of the Anti-Corruption Bureau in Vijayawada’s NTR district. The case names V.G. Venkata Reddy, the then Director of Mines & Geology, along with Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd, Prathima Infrastructure Ltd and GCKC Projects and Works Pvt Ltd for alleged violations in sand mining operations, including illegal extraction of sand and breaches of tender conditions and agreements.

According to the ED, the probe found that district-level inspections ordered under Supreme Court directions had exposed two major violations, sand excavation beyond the permitted depth, and mining in areas outside approved zones.