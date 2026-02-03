ED Conducts Multiple Raids In Kolkata, Paschim Bardhaman in Coal Smuggling Case; Rs 65 Lakh Recovered From Jamuria Businessman's House
On January 8, ED raided the office of I-PAC and the residence of its owner, Pratik Jain, in connection with the coal smuggling case.
Published : February 3, 2026 at 4:52 PM IST
Kolkata/Durgapur/Asansol: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday recovered around Rs 65 lakh from a businessman's house in Jamuria in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district during a raid in connection with the investigations into the coal smuggling case, officials said.
According to officials, an ED team of 16 members arrived in Jamuria from Kolkata in three vehicles at around 6:30 am and raided some shops in the area. Three sacks full of cash were recovered from a local businessman, Rajesh Bansal's, house during the searches. The raid is part of the searches that are being conducted at multiple locations across Kolkata, Durgapur, and Asansol today.
Another ED team raided the house of Manaranjan Mandal, the newly appointed Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Budbud police station, in Durgapur City Centre and is currently questioning him. Mandal has not yet taken charge of his new post. He was previously the OC of Barabani police station and had been suspended for some time.
Simultaneous raids are underway at the houses of several businessmen, including Prabeer Dutta, a sand trader from Durgapur; Sheikh Hasan and Mirza Beg, sand traders from Panagarh; Sheikh Kiran Mandal from Bakhtarnagar in Andal; and Sheikh Maizul, a coal trader from Nabagram in Pandaveshwar.
According to sources, various documents, bank statements, and digital devices were seized during the searches while several individuals were taken in for questioning. ED is examining all the financial transaction trails, which they suspect are at the root of the sand and coal smuggling operations.
These multiple ED raids are part of an investigation into the financial transactions related to sand and coal smuggling case. In 2020, a case was filed regarding the illegal mining and smuggling of coal from various mines of Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL), including those in Asansol and Durgapur. Several people, including former ECL officials, were arrested in connection with the case. On January 8, raids were conducted at the office of I-PAC and the residence of its owner, Pratik Jain.
According to ED sources, a new coal smuggling case has recently been filed in Kolkata. Investigations have revealed that coal and sand stolen from mines were smuggled to various districts, resulting in massive financial transactions. The ED's goal is to apprehend those at the root of this network. It is believed that these raids may uncover further mysteries of the case.
