ED Conducts Multiple Raids In Kolkata, Paschim Bardhaman in Coal Smuggling Case; Rs 65 Lakh Recovered From Jamuria Businessman's House

Kolkata/Durgapur/Asansol: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday recovered around Rs 65 lakh from a businessman's house in Jamuria in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district during a raid in connection with the investigations into the coal smuggling case, officials said.

According to officials, an ED team of 16 members arrived in Jamuria from Kolkata in three vehicles at around 6:30 am and raided some shops in the area. Three sacks full of cash were recovered from a local businessman, Rajesh Bansal's, house during the searches. The raid is part of the searches that are being conducted at multiple locations across Kolkata, Durgapur, and Asansol today.

Another ED team raided the house of Manaranjan Mandal, the newly appointed Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Budbud police station, in Durgapur City Centre and is currently questioning him. Mandal has not yet taken charge of his new post. He was previously the OC of Barabani police station and had been suspended for some time.

Simultaneous raids are underway at the houses of several businessmen, including Prabeer Dutta, a sand trader from Durgapur; Sheikh Hasan and Mirza Beg, sand traders from Panagarh; Sheikh Kiran Mandal from Bakhtarnagar in Andal; and Sheikh Maizul, a coal trader from Nabagram in Pandaveshwar.