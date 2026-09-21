ETV Bharat / state

ED Raids In Rajasthan's Jaisalmer Over Use Of Foreign Donations For Religious Conversion

The statement said the ED initiated the investigation under the provisions of FEMA, 1999. The investigation was based on specific intelligence that Deu Ram, a resident of Jaisalmer, was illegally receiving foreign funds from Belgian organizations. "These funds were being used to carry out religious conversion activities among vulnerable sections of society in Jaisalmer. The investigation revealed that Deu Ram and his associate, Gyan Chand, received a total of approximately Rs 5.10 crore," the statement said.

In a press statement, the ED on Monday said its Jaipur Zonal Office conducted the raids and the action was taken under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999. The case pertains to the misuse of foreign donations worth approximately Rs 5.10 crore (USD1.2 million) received from a Belgian organization without FCRA registration and used for purposes other than the stated purposes, it said.

The ED's Jaipur Zonal Unit conducted searches at two locations in Jaisalmer on September 19. The investigation revealed that a donation of Rs 5.10 crore (USD1.2 million) was received from a Belgian organization and used for religious conversion.

The statement said, the funds were primarily shown as those received from non-resident Indians (NRIs) for educational services, cultural and recreational activities, and family maintenance and savings. Most of the funds were received from 'Amar ASBL,' a non-profit organization based in Brussels, Belgium. Numerous incriminating documents and digital evidence were recovered during the searches. The search also revealed that Amar ASBL was launched in Brussels in 2011 and is run by two Belgian citizens, Jose Goffinet and his son, Salien Goffinet, it said.

The investigation also revealed that the organization operates solely in Jaisalmer, but has not registered a trust or NGO in India. Instead, it has been operating in Jaisalmer for the last 14-15 years through Deu Ram and Gyan Chand. Furthermore, it was discovered that Deu Ram received foreign donations worth Rs 5.10 crore from Amar ASBL without FCRA approval.

The statement said Deu Ram misappropriated the donations and ultimately used the funds for his personal expenses. Besides, under the influence of the Belgian organization, the funds were used to influence the cultural and religious beliefs of vulnerable sections of society under the guise of providing educational services to children.

The ED said Deu Ram withdrew approximately Rs 2.60 Crore in cash from his bank account. No proper ledgers or financial records were maintained to document the receipt and use of these foreign donations. Prima facie, it appears that Deu Ram and Gyan Chand were in regular contact with Jose Goffinet and Salien Goffinet, who visited Jaisalmer for 2-3 weeks each year.

Significantly, the foreign funds received from 'Amar ASBL' were reported to the banks under different purpose codes, including family expenses and savings, educational services, cultural and entertainment services, commission agent services, and employee salaries.

However, no educational, cultural, or entertainment services were actually provided to 'Amar ASBL'; instead, the funds were being used to fund the organization's activities in Jaisalmer. The investigation also revealed that when banks recently refused to accept foreign remittances into the accounts of Deu Ram and Gyan Chand, attempts were made to transfer foreign funds through the personal bank accounts of other individuals associated with them in Jaisalmer. Further investigation is underway in the matter.