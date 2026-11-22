ETV Bharat / state

ED Chargesheet In KPSC Scam Alleges Illegal Payments, Leak Of Question Papers, Answer Keys

Bengaluru: A charge sheet in the alleged KPSC examination scam case, filed by the ED in a special court to try money laundering cases, claims that there were leaks of question papers and answer keys in the state service commission's recruitment examinations and alleged payments to secure the selection of candidates, including relatives of senior officials.

A police officer of Superintendent of Police (SP) rank allegedly paid Rs 2 crore to secure high interview marks for his two daughters in the Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) recruitment examination, according to the ED's prosecution complaint filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to the ED's charge sheet, a copy of which is with the PTI, former Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) Controller of Examinations Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar allegedly supplied "leaked question papers and answer keys to candidates in various recruitment examinations".

The Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s complaint said accused Basavaraj Kannale admitted that he "received the question paper of the Veterinary Officers' examination, with answers, from Gangwar on 07/01/2026 and circulated it among the candidates at the Orchid Nirvana villas on 08/01/2026".

The alleged Rs 2 crore payment involving the IPS officer came to light during the recording of Kannale's statement by the ED on October 24, 2026, at the Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara, Bengaluru.

According to the complaint, Kannale stated that Gangwar had asked him to collect the cash from the IPS officer's residence a few days before the KAS interview schedule was announced.

In his statement, Kannale reportedly said: "Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar asked him to collect Rs 2 crore from the residence of the IPS officer (name mentioned in it). He collected it and handed it over to Gangwar". "Gangwar told him it was an advance for securing high interview marks for the IPS officer's two daughters and that it was to be handed over to Shivashankarappa Sahukar," the statement reportedly added.

The complaint further stated that one daughter did not qualify for the interview and that Chandrakant and his wife allegedly contacted Kannale on WhatsApp regarding the selection. Kannale also reportedly admitted to handling cash worth Rs 12 crore to Rs 15 crore belonging to Gangwar since 2023, including amounts collected for the PDO, Junior Engineer and Agriculture Officer recruitment examinations.