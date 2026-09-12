ETV Bharat / state

ED Charges Against Me 'Old Allegations In New Script': Pinarayi Vijayan

Kannur: Leader of Opposition in the Keralam Assembly Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday termed the ED's latest allegations against him in the CMRL case as "old allegations in a new script" and alleged that the agency was attempting to turn the law into a political weapon.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently sent a letter to State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar seeking registration of an FIR against Vijayan, a former Chief Minister and his family based on evidence gathered during its probe and searches conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The agency has alleged that Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) made fraudulent payments of Rs 2.78 crore to the now-defunct company of Vijayan's daughter, Veena T, Exalogic Solutions, under the guise of "IT consultancy services."

Speaking to reporters here, the veteran Marxist leader said a major change had now occurred in the nature of the allegation raised by the ED.

He said the earlier allegation was that CMRL had suffered a financial loss because Exalogic received money without providing services and that investigations and raids were conducted on that basis.

"What the ED is saying now is something entirely different from this. What the ED is now saying is that the money received by Exalogic was not remuneration for services, but that while I was the chief minister, I granted undue favours to CMRL, and this money was a bribe for that," he said.

He said the ED must first answer this "fundamental contradiction" before proceeding with the bribery allegation.

"I would like to make one thing clear here without any ambiguity--during my tenure as chief minister, no undue favour was granted to CMRL. Without any room for doubt, no document proving that such a favour was granted has ever been produced anywhere to date," Vijayan said.

The allegation that Exalogic received money as remuneration for granting undue favours to CMRL was not new and had been raised in 2024, when cases were filed before Vigilance court. He said the Vigilance court examined all allegations and passed its decision after finding that the complainant had failed to produce specific facts and documents.

Vijayan said the matter subsequently reached the Kerala High Court, which in March, 2025 dismissed the petitions, holding that the allegations did not establish facts sufficient to register a case.

He said the High Court had also observed that initiating a criminal investigation against a public servant purely on the basis of suspicion could have serious repercussions on the person's dignity and public life. The matter was later taken to the Supreme Court, which also refused to interfere with the HC order, he said.