ETV Bharat / state

ED Carries Out Raids In Rajasthan, Six Other States In NHAI Toll Collection Scam

The action was initiated based on an FIR registered with the police on January 22, 2025, and an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR). The ED has not however issued an official statement regarding the raids.

Officials said there was a loss of crores of rupees of government revenue which lead to the raids. The ED's Lucknow unit simultaneously raided and searched 14 locations across Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and West Bengal.

Jaipur: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday carried out raids at 14 locations across seven states including Rajasthan for siphoning off toll collection revenue through use of unauthorised software and fake receipts at NHAI toll booths.

To carry out the scam, contractors and operators allegedly tampered with the NHAI's official toll operating system and installed "rogue" software at toll booths. Whenever a vehicle passed through the toll plaza, the unauthorised software would generate a fake receipt and payments were collected from drivers in cash or via online mode. The scammers allegedly diverted the funds to private accounts instead of depositing them into the NHAI's official bank accounts.

Officials said the toll plazas on busy national highways in Rajasthan along with the agencies and private contractors operating them have come under ED scanner. The ED team is currently examining hard drives, hidden digital data, and server logs from computers installed at the toll booths.

"This investigation aims to determine the extent of financial irregularities involving highway tolls in the state. Preliminary inquiries revealed that toll operators in Rajasthan were using software that had previously surfaced in a case in Lucknow. It is suspected that an organised syndicate was operating the unauthorised software at toll booths across various states," officials said.

Reports indicate that the ED carried out raids based on forensic analysis and the examination of digital records obtained from the NHAI. Preliminary findings have uncovered evidence of massive financial loss to the public exchequer caused by the use of "parallel software systems at toll booths", according to officials.

Officials said the ED teams are investigating the "ultimate beneficiaries of this scheme and tracing where the funds collected through fraudulent receipts were invested."