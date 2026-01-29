ETV Bharat / state

ED Attaches Rs 177.3 Crore Assets in Illegal Online Betting Case Linked To KC Veerendra

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Bengaluru Zonal Office, has provisionally attached assets worth approximately Rs 177.3 crore in connection with a nationwide, illegal online betting and gambling racket allegedly operated by KC Veerendra (Congress MLA representing Chitradurga Assembly) and his associates. The attachment was carried out on January 29 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

According to the ED, the attached assets include agricultural land, residential sites, and other movable properties that are believed to have been acquired using proceeds generated from illegal online betting and gambling operations.

Probe Based On Multiple FIRs Across States

The ED initiated its investigation following multiple FIRs registered by various state police authorities across the country. These FIRs, registered under different sections of the Indian Penal Code, relate to offences such as cheating, impersonation, and extortion of the general public. Since these offences are listed as scheduled offences under the PMLA, the ED stepped in to probe the money laundering angle.

Investigators found that the illegal betting activities were carried out through several online platforms, including King567 and other associated websites. The agency stated that its findings revealed that “KC Veerendra and his associates were operating a nationwide illegal online betting network using a similar modus operandi.”

How The Betting Scam Operated

The investigation has revealed that unsuspecting users were lured into betting money on rigged online gaming platforms that functioned like online casinos. Victims were initially shown fake winnings to gain their confidence. However, once significant amounts were deposited, withdrawals were blocked, resulting in heavy financial losses by the players, the actual victims of the conspiracy gaming.