ED Attaches Rs 177.3 Crore Assets in Illegal Online Betting Case Linked To KC Veerendra
Published : January 29, 2026 at 10:03 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Bengaluru Zonal Office, has provisionally attached assets worth approximately Rs 177.3 crore in connection with a nationwide, illegal online betting and gambling racket allegedly operated by KC Veerendra (Congress MLA representing Chitradurga Assembly) and his associates. The attachment was carried out on January 29 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.
According to the ED, the attached assets include agricultural land, residential sites, and other movable properties that are believed to have been acquired using proceeds generated from illegal online betting and gambling operations.
Probe Based On Multiple FIRs Across States
The ED initiated its investigation following multiple FIRs registered by various state police authorities across the country. These FIRs, registered under different sections of the Indian Penal Code, relate to offences such as cheating, impersonation, and extortion of the general public. Since these offences are listed as scheduled offences under the PMLA, the ED stepped in to probe the money laundering angle.
Investigators found that the illegal betting activities were carried out through several online platforms, including King567 and other associated websites. The agency stated that its findings revealed that “KC Veerendra and his associates were operating a nationwide illegal online betting network using a similar modus operandi.”
How The Betting Scam Operated
The investigation has revealed that unsuspecting users were lured into betting money on rigged online gaming platforms that functioned like online casinos. Victims were initially shown fake winnings to gain their confidence. However, once significant amounts were deposited, withdrawals were blocked, resulting in heavy financial losses by the players, the actual victims of the conspiracy gaming.
The ED said the money collected from players, running into crores of rupees, was routed through payment gateways into designated payment aggregator accounts. The probe also uncovered the use of hundreds of mule accounts and multiple payment gateways to launder the proceeds of crime.
Searches, Arrest, And Wider Asset Attachment
Earlier, the ED conducted search and seizure operations at more than 60 locations across several states under Section 17 of the PMLA. During these searches, officials seized large quantities of cash, gold bullion, gold and silver jewellery, vehicles, digital devices, and incriminating documents.
KC Veerendra was subsequently arrested under Section 19 of the PMLA. A prosecution complaint has also been filed before the Special Court designated to hear PMLA cases.
The ED said in its media statement with the latest attachment that the total value of assets attached in this case has crossed Rs 320 crore. Officials further disclosed that proceeds of crime exceeding Rs 2,300 crore have been identified so far during the investigation.
“Investigation is ongoing to trace the remaining proceeds of crime and to identify all beneficiaries involved,” the ED said, adding that further action would follow based on the evidence gathered.