ED Attaches Property Worth Rs 13.48 Cr In Railway Fraud Case

Jaipur: In a case of "deliberate, systematic, and large-scale fraud" against the Indian Railways, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of the Jaipur zonal office has attached immovable property worth Rs 13.48 crore belonging to M/s Vinayak Logistics India Private Limited, M/s Vinayak Logistics, and its proprietor-director Pravesh Kabra.

With this attachment, made under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, the total value of properties attached in this case stands at Rs 16.15 crore.

"The ED has thus effectively secured 100 percent of the Proceeds of Crime involved in the case, ensuring that no portion of the illicit gains remains available for concealment, enjoyment or further laundering by the accused," said a statement issued by ED.