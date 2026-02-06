ED Attaches Property Worth Rs 13.48 Cr In Railway Fraud Case
Earlier on January 6, 2025, ED had attached immovable property worth Rs 2.67 crore in Gurugram in connection with the Indian Railway fraud case.
Published : February 6, 2026 at 7:53 PM IST
Jaipur: In a case of "deliberate, systematic, and large-scale fraud" against the Indian Railways, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of the Jaipur zonal office has attached immovable property worth Rs 13.48 crore belonging to M/s Vinayak Logistics India Private Limited, M/s Vinayak Logistics, and its proprietor-director Pravesh Kabra.
With this attachment, made under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, the total value of properties attached in this case stands at Rs 16.15 crore.
"The ED has thus effectively secured 100 percent of the Proceeds of Crime involved in the case, ensuring that no portion of the illicit gains remains available for concealment, enjoyment or further laundering by the accused," said a statement issued by ED.
ED said investigation was initiated based on three FIRs registered by the CBI in Nathdwara, Mandalgarh, and Bharatpur cases, following which, chargesheets were filed. The investigation revealed a well-planned criminal conspiracy wherein the accused entities, under the direct control of Pravesh Kabra, transported marble powder, waste marble powder and dolomite as low-freight commodities like alum powder and putty, with the intention of unlawfully reducing railway freight liability.
ED investigation also revealed that in 2021-22, the accused entities manipulated railway booking records and transported more than 120 rakes of goods using forged forwarding notes, manipulated e-forwarding notes, and incorrect HSN codes. Scientific analysis conducted by the Geological Survey of India (GSI) confirmed that marble and dolomite powder were wrongly transported by declaring as low-freight commodities, resulting in evasion of railway freight charges and GST, amounting to Rs 16.15 crore and causing loss to the Indian Railways and the public exchequer.
Earlier, ED had attached immovable property worth Rs 2.67 crore in Haryana's Gurugram on January 6, 2025 and now, the ED's Jaipur zonal unit has attached assets worth Rs 13.48 crore in this case.
