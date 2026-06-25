ETV Bharat / state

ED Attaches Over Rs 55-Cr Assets Of Punjab Minister Sanjeev Arora, Linked Entities

New Delhi: Assets worth Rs 55.57 crore belonging to arrested AAP leader Sanjeev Arora, his family, and a linked realty company have been attached under the anti-money laundering law, the Enforcement Directorate said on Thursday.

Arora, 62, was arrested by the central agency from his official residence in Chandigarh on May 9 in an alleged Rs 100 crore GST fraud case linked to mobile phone sales. The ex-Punjab minister is currently under judicial custody in a Haryana jail.

A provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach bank accounts, fixed deposits, land, commercial premises and residential apartments in Ludhiana (Punjab), Gurugram (Haryana) and Chandigarh held in the names of Hampton Sky Realty Limited (HSRL), Sanjeev Arora, his family members and associated entities, the agency said in a statement.

It did not specify what portion of the assets belonged to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and his family. The ED stated that the total value of these properties is Rs 55.57 crore.