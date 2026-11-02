ED Attaches Azam Khan's Jauhar University Properties, Currently Worth Rs 1,170 Crore
The ED identified a discrepancy of Rs 426.46 crore between the amount spent on constructing the university, and the amount accounted for through legitimate sources.
Published : November 2, 2026 at 8:44 PM IST
Lucknow: The troubles for senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former UP Cabinet minister Mohammad Azam Khan are mounting. The Lucknow regional office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 426.46 crore belonging to the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, located in Rampur. The current market value of these assets is estimated to be around Rs 1,170 crore.
This action has been taken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with an ongoing money laundering case against Azam Khan, the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust, and others.
Allegations Of Land Grab From Farmers
According to information released by the ED, the campus of Jauhar University, situated in Singankheda village of Rampur, is registered in the name of the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust. The university was established by Azam Khan, who is also said to have control over the trust. The matter came to light during an investigation into allegations that agricultural land belonging to farmers was forcibly seized for the construction of the university. In this regard, 26 FIRs were registered at the Azimnagar police station in Rampur.
Based on these FIRs, the ED initiated an investigation into the money laundering aspect. The probe, drawing on reports from the district administration, alleges that even after the land lease in favour of the trust was cancelled, Azam Khan continued to occupy approximately 34 acres of 'enemy property' in Singankheda village. This land was spread across 45 separate plots. Subsequently, possession of this land was reclaimed through the efforts of the Rampur district administration and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.
Allegations Of Occupying 45 Plots Over 34 Acres
The ED has also launched an investigation into 28 additional FIRs registered against Azam Khan and others. According to the agency, chargesheets have already been filed in most of these cases. The investigating agency stated that funds obtained from government contracts, as well as construction materials, were allegedly used in the construction of the university. In this regard, the role of government contractors in Rampur has also come under scrutiny.
Allegations Of Diverting Government Funds Into University Construction
According to the ED, the MD of a company that secured Public Works Department (PWD) contracts worth approximately Rs 186 crore admitted that 30-40 per cent of the total contract value was spent on the construction of the university. Partners in another company — which had donated Rs 40 lakh to the trust — said they operated under the influence of Azam Khan. Based on these findings, the Income Tax Department has revoked the trust's registration under the provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961.
Construction Using MLA/MLC LAD Funds
The ED’s investigation revealed that construction work worth Rs 6.60 crore was carried out within the university’s private premises using funds from the local area development (LAD) schemes of MLAs and MLCs. These projects were executed through the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam, with Azam Khan serving as its chairman at the time. Furthermore, the investigation uncovered that the trust received donations totalling Rs 6.24 crore from two educational institutions in Meerut, facilitated through political influence.
Rs 426.46 Crore Deemed As 'Proceeds Of Crime'
The total estimated cost of the university campus, which includes Rs 494.46 crore for constructing 59 buildings and Rs 4.63 crore for acquiring land through 114 sale deeds, came to Rs 499.09 crore. According to the ED, the investigation identified a discrepancy of Rs 426.46 crore between that sum, and the Rs 72.63 crore that could be accounted for through legitimate sources. The agency has classified this difference as 'proceeds of crime'.
The investigating agency stated that the trust's office-bearers failed to provide a satisfactory explanation regarding the source of these funds. Consequently, assets belonging to the university, valued at Rs 426.46 crore, have been attached.
Search Conducted On University Premises In August
In connection with this case, the ED carried out searches at Jauhar University and its associated premises on August 19, 2026. During this process, electronic devices and important documents related to the case were seized. According to the agency, further investigation into the matter is underway. Following this action, the legal grip on the properties of Jauhar University has tightened further.
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- Azam Khan Moves SC Against ED Arrest In Fresh Money Laundering Case
- 'Punishment For Being A Muslim': ED Arrests Azam Khan In PMLA Case Soon After He Walks Out Of Jail On Bail
- Azam Khan, Son Release Delayed As Police Seeks Custody Remand In ED Case
- ED Attaches Jauhar University Properties Worth Rs 426.46 Crore In Money Laundering Case