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ED Attaches Azam Khan's Jauhar University Properties, Currently Worth Rs 1,170 Crore

Lucknow: The troubles for senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former UP Cabinet minister Mohammad Azam Khan are mounting. The Lucknow regional office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 426.46 crore belonging to the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, located in Rampur. The current market value of these assets is estimated to be around Rs 1,170 crore.

This action has been taken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with an ongoing money laundering case against Azam Khan, the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust, and others.

Allegations Of Land Grab From Farmers

According to information released by the ED, the campus of Jauhar University, situated in Singankheda village of Rampur, is registered in the name of the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust. The university was established by Azam Khan, who is also said to have control over the trust. The matter came to light during an investigation into allegations that agricultural land belonging to farmers was forcibly seized for the construction of the university. In this regard, 26 FIRs were registered at the Azimnagar police station in Rampur.

Based on these FIRs, the ED initiated an investigation into the money laundering aspect. The probe, drawing on reports from the district administration, alleges that even after the land lease in favour of the trust was cancelled, Azam Khan continued to occupy approximately 34 acres of 'enemy property' in Singankheda village. This land was spread across 45 separate plots. Subsequently, possession of this land was reclaimed through the efforts of the Rampur district administration and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Allegations Of Occupying 45 Plots Over 34 Acres

The ED has also launched an investigation into 28 additional FIRs registered against Azam Khan and others. According to the agency, chargesheets have already been filed in most of these cases. The investigating agency stated that funds obtained from government contracts, as well as construction materials, were allegedly used in the construction of the university. In this regard, the role of government contractors in Rampur has also come under scrutiny.

Allegations Of Diverting Government Funds Into University Construction

According to the ED, the MD of a company that secured Public Works Department (PWD) contracts worth approximately Rs 186 crore admitted that 30-40 per cent of the total contract value was spent on the construction of the university. Partners in another company — which had donated Rs 40 lakh to the trust — said they operated under the influence of Azam Khan. Based on these findings, the Income Tax Department has revoked the trust's registration under the provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961.