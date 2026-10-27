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ED Attaches Assets Of Karnataka Cong MLA, Others In Online Betting Linked PMLA Case

Representational Picture ( ETV Bharat )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday said it has attached assets worth more than Rs 23 crore as part of its ongoing money laundering investigation against Karnataka Congress MLA K C Veerendra and some others in connection with an alleged online betting network.

A provisional order was issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on October 23 and the assets were found in the "possession" of Veerendra, Gulshan Khattar (promoter of Fonepaisa Payment Solutions), and his wife Neha Tandon, the central agency said in a statement.

The value of the properties is Rs 23.35 crore, it added. The 51-year-old legislator, who represents the Chitradurga assembly seat in Karnataka, was arrested by the ED in August 2025 from Sikkim while on a business trip to lease a casino. He is now out on bail. The ED had called him the "prime accused" in the case. Veerendra has always denied the ED charges. The money laundering probe stems from FIRs filed in multiple states alleging cheating, impersonation and extortion of the public through illegal online betting websites, including King567 and other associated platforms.