ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh DMF Scam: ED Attaches Assets Worth Over Rs 31 Crore

Raipur: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth over Rs 31.7 crore in the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) scam.

The scam involved the Chhattisgarh State Seed and Agricultural Development Corporation. Acting under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, the ED issued a provisional attachment order to provisionally attach movable and immovable assets. Four people, including IAS officer Ranu Sahu, have been arrested in this case.

On October 30, the ED filed a supplementary prosecution complaint before a special PMLA court in Raipur in the money laundering case.

The ED’s investigation also incorporated FIRs registered by the Chhattisgarh Police’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in Kanker and Raipur into its Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR).

The ED’s investigation revealed that the DMF, which was intended for the welfare and development of regions and communities affected by mining, was systematically misused by an organised syndicate comprising government officials, agents, and middlemen.

The syndicate allegedly manipulated the allocation and utilisation of DMF funds, prioritising projects where procurement costs were artificially inflated. In the process, substantial illegal commissions were paid.

The ED’s investigation found that agents collected commissions ranging from 25 to 50 percent of the total value of purchase orders issued to companies holding rate contracts.

The investigation also found that a significant portion of the commissions was distributed among government officials and other influential individuals to facilitate the allocation of DMF funds, the issuance of purchase orders, and the processing of payments.