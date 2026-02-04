ETV Bharat / state

ED Arrests Former Rajasthan MLA For Misusing Funds Worth Rs 3.72 Crore

Jaipur: Former Behror MLA Baljeet Yadav was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with alleged misuse of MLA Local Area Development (LAD) funds amounting to Rs 3.72 crore.

Yadav was detained late Tuesday night near the Shahjahanpur toll plaza on the Delhi–Jaipur highway and was formally arrested by the Jaipur unit of the anti-money laundering agency after prolonged overnight questioning.

A well-known figure in Rajasthan politics, Yadav is often recognised for staging unconventional protests. He had earlier projected himself as an anti-corruption crusader and drawn public attention by running continuously for hours in Jaipur's Central Park to raise issues related to youth welfare and corruption. He had also announced a reward of Rs 51,000 for anyone who exposed corruption in his constituency.

"I laughed after getting the news. The same person who was pretending to fight against corruption, trying to mislead the people of Rajasthan by wearing black clothes, has been exposed for the kind of scam he committed with the MLA funds in his constituency. Our government will take strict action against corrupt individuals, no matter how powerful they are," Minister of State for Home Affairs Jawahar Singh Bedham said.

Although the ED has yet to issue any official statement, it is learnt that the case dates back to the financial year 2021–22, when Rs 3.72 crore was sanctioned from the MLA fund for the purchase of badminton and cricket kits for 32 government schools in the Behror Assembly constituency. The investigation found that large-scale irregularities were committed in the execution of the scheme.