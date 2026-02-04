ED Arrests Former Rajasthan MLA For Misusing Funds Worth Rs 3.72 Crore
The agency said fake bills and forged documents were prepared in the name of purchasing sports kits for 32 government schools during Baljeet Yadav's tenure.
Published : February 4, 2026 at 1:05 PM IST
Jaipur: Former Behror MLA Baljeet Yadav was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with alleged misuse of MLA Local Area Development (LAD) funds amounting to Rs 3.72 crore.
Yadav was detained late Tuesday night near the Shahjahanpur toll plaza on the Delhi–Jaipur highway and was formally arrested by the Jaipur unit of the anti-money laundering agency after prolonged overnight questioning.
A well-known figure in Rajasthan politics, Yadav is often recognised for staging unconventional protests. He had earlier projected himself as an anti-corruption crusader and drawn public attention by running continuously for hours in Jaipur's Central Park to raise issues related to youth welfare and corruption. He had also announced a reward of Rs 51,000 for anyone who exposed corruption in his constituency.
"I laughed after getting the news. The same person who was pretending to fight against corruption, trying to mislead the people of Rajasthan by wearing black clothes, has been exposed for the kind of scam he committed with the MLA funds in his constituency. Our government will take strict action against corrupt individuals, no matter how powerful they are," Minister of State for Home Affairs Jawahar Singh Bedham said.
Although the ED has yet to issue any official statement, it is learnt that the case dates back to the financial year 2021–22, when Rs 3.72 crore was sanctioned from the MLA fund for the purchase of badminton and cricket kits for 32 government schools in the Behror Assembly constituency. The investigation found that large-scale irregularities were committed in the execution of the scheme.
ED officials claimed that fake bills and forged documents were prepared in the name of purchasing sports kits. While payments were released to contractors, the kits were never supplied to the concerned schools, they alleged. The central agency also suspects that the funds were siphoned off and laundered through multiple transactions.
The probe followed an FIR registered earlier by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). Acting under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the agency conducted extensive investigations, during which it claims to have gathered substantial documentary and digital evidence pointing towards money laundering.
On January 24, 2025, the agency carried out simultaneous search operations at 10 locations linked to Yadav in Jaipur, Dausa, and Bahror, in which several important documents and electronic devices were seized. ED sources said the arrest was made after correlating the seized material with bank transaction records.
Yadav will be produced before a special court on Wednesday, where the ED is expected to seek his remand for further questioning. The arrest has sparked strong reactions in Behror and across the state, given Yadav's public image as a vocal opponent of corruption.
Also Read