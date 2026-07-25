ED Arrests Ex-PSC Chairman In Chhattisgarh Recruitment Scam
ED has arrested former chairman of Chhattisgarh PSC Taman Singh Sonwani in the recruitment scam case, reports Ritesh Tamboli.
Published : July 25, 2026 at 7:32 PM IST
Raipur: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested former Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) chairman and retired IAS officer Taman Singh Sonwani in connection with the alleged recruitment scam.
Sonwani, who was already in jail, was produced before the court on Saturday. According to the ED, its investigation into the Chhattisgarh PSC scam will examine the money laundering aspect.
The ED obtained permission from the special court in Raipur for the arrest of the former PSC Chairman. The agency plans to take Sonwani into custody to question him about money laundering. Officials have said that this will uncover the details about financial transactions, illegal earnings, and related financial networks in the recruitment process.
Earlier, the CBI had arrested Sonwani about two years ago. At that time, they also arrested Shravan Kumar Goyal, a director at Bajrang Power and Ispat Limited. The CBI has been investigating irregularities in the Chhattisgarh PSC recruitment process and has said that there were illegal transactions to help the selection of relatives of influential persons for posts like that of Deputy Collector and DSP.
According to the CBI investigation, there were large-scale irregularities in PSC recruitment during Sonwani's tenure. The agency has said that he arranged jobs for several of his close relatives and for 18 relatives of Congress leaders and some officials. The investigation has also uncovered evidence of financial transactions.
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