ETV Bharat / state

ED Arrests Ex-PSC Chairman In Chhattisgarh Recruitment Scam

Raipur: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested former Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) chairman and retired IAS officer Taman Singh Sonwani in connection with the alleged recruitment scam.

Sonwani, who was already in jail, was produced before the court on Saturday. According to the ED, its investigation into the Chhattisgarh PSC scam will examine the money laundering aspect.

The ED obtained permission from the special court in Raipur for the arrest of the former PSC Chairman. The agency plans to take Sonwani into custody to question him about money laundering. Officials have said that this will uncover the details about financial transactions, illegal earnings, and related financial networks in the recruitment process.