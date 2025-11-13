ETV Bharat / state

ED Arrests Ex-MD Of Jaypee Infratech MD In Rs 14,599 Crore 'Scam' Case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday arrested Manoj Gaur, former MD of realty company Jaypee Infratech Ltd, in a money laundering case probe linked to Rs 14,599 crore alleged fraud with home buyers, official sources said. The businessman was taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

The agency has alleged that funds collected from home buyers were diverted to various trusts leaving the projects incomplete and investors cheated. The ED found that Gaur is the Managing Trustee of Jaypee Sewa Sansthan (JSS), which received part of the diverted funds. The investigation against him pertains to a case of alleged cheating of home buyers, the officials said.

"The ED initiated investigation against Jaypee group on the basis of multiple FIRs registered by the Economic Offences Wings (EOW) of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh Police, based on complaints filed by home buyers of Jaypee Wishtown and Jaypee Greens projects, alleging criminal conspiracy, cheating, and criminal breach of trust against the company and its promoters," the agency said in a statement.

It alleged that the funds collected from thousands of home buyers for construction and completion of residential projects were diverted for purposes other than construction, leaving the home buyers defrauded and their projects incomplete.