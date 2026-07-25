ETV Bharat / state

ED Arrests Ex-Chhattisgarh PSC Chairman In Paper 'Leak' Case

Raipur: The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday arrested former Chhattisgarh PSC chairman Taman Singh Sonwani here on money laundering charges in an alleged examination paper leak case, officials said.

The probe pertains to the "leak" of question papers and "manipulation" of the state service examinations conducted in 2020 and 2021 by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC).

Officials said Sonwani was taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after his questioning. They claimed he was "evasive" in his replies. The former PSC chief is being produced before a special PMLA court in Raipur, where the ED will seek his custodial remand, an official said.

The money laundering investigation stems from a 2024 Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR. The CBI case was booked based on a state police complaint that was filed after the BJP came to power in Chhattisgarh, defeating the Congress in November 2023. Sonwani was arrested by the CBI in 2024.