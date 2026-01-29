ETV Bharat / state

ED Arrests Digi Mudra Connect Director In Multi-State 'Investment Scam' Case; Crores Found In Bank Accounts

Jaipur: Officials of the Enforcement Directorate have arrested the director of Digi Mudra Connect Private Limited under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after tracing crores of rupees in bank accounts during an investigation linked to alleged cheating cases filed across several states, officials said on Wednesday.

After accused firm director Prakash Chand Jain was produced before the court, it granted a four-day remand for further investigation, ED said in a statement.

The statement mentioned that based on FIRs registered by the STF, Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), and police stations in several districts of Rajasthan, as well as in Haryana, Maharashtra and Odisha, ED launched an investigation under the PMLA against Prakash Chand Jain, Ravi Jain and others.