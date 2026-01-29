ED Arrests Digi Mudra Connect Director In Multi-State 'Investment Scam' Case; Crores Found In Bank Accounts
Several cases have been registered against the accused at different police stations of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Odisha and Maharashtra.
Published : January 29, 2026 at 9:22 AM IST
Jaipur: Officials of the Enforcement Directorate have arrested the director of Digi Mudra Connect Private Limited under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after tracing crores of rupees in bank accounts during an investigation linked to alleged cheating cases filed across several states, officials said on Wednesday.
After accused firm director Prakash Chand Jain was produced before the court, it granted a four-day remand for further investigation, ED said in a statement.
The statement mentioned that based on FIRs registered by the STF, Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), and police stations in several districts of Rajasthan, as well as in Haryana, Maharashtra and Odisha, ED launched an investigation under the PMLA against Prakash Chand Jain, Ravi Jain and others.
ED, Jaipur Zonal Office has arrested Prakash Chand Jain, Director of M/s Digi Mudra Connect Private Limited under PMLA, 2002 on 27.01.2026 in the matter of M/s Digi Mudra Connect Private Limited and others, wherein the perpetrators lured and induced the gullible investors to… pic.twitter.com/ixi6ry0rN3— ED (@dir_ed) January 28, 2026
Hundreds Of Crores Collected From Investors
So far, investigation has revealed that the accused, either separately or together, cheated thousands of people of crores of rupees. People were lured to invest in different schemes with promises of high returns. The accused collected money from investors through their application called Victory Club (MCV), the statement read.
The ED probe further found that hundreds of crores of rupees were collected from investors. "This money was transferred to the bank accounts of the promoters and directors of Digi Mudra Connect Private Limited, their family members, relatives and agents. Later, the accused bought immovable properties in the names of their family members using this money," said an official.
During the course of the probe, the ED conducted searches at seven locations of the accused on December 31, 2025. During the raids, the ED seized suspicious documents, digital evidence, and cash worth Rs 11.3 lakh, along with property documents worth crores. The ED also found around Rs 38 crore in the bank accounts of the accused. The searches also revealed that one of the accused, Ravi Jain, had invested in real estate and other businesses in Dubai and is currently staying there.
