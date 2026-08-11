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ED Arrests Chhattisgarh Congress Leader Ramgopal Agrawal In Liquor Scam Case

ED arrested Chhattisgarh Congress leader Ramgopal Agrawal on Monday in a PMLA case linked to an alleged liquor scam.

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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 11, 2026 at 12:21 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Raipur: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Chhattisgarh Congress leader Ramgopal Agrawal in a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case linked to an alleged liquor scam, officials said on Tuesday.

This is breaking news. Further details are awaited.

TAGGED:

LIQUOR SCAM CASE
RAMGOPAL AGRAWAL ARREST
ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE

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