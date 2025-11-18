ETV Bharat / state

ED Arrests Al Falah Group Chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui In Delhi Blast Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its probe into Al-Falah University by expanding it to the financial operations of the Al-Falah Trust, its associated firms, and the personnel managing the institution's administrative and financial systems.

He was arrested following a detailed investigation and analysis of evidence gathered during a search conducted earlier on Tuesday at premises related to the Al Falah group, as part of the ongoing Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) recorded by the ED under PMLA in connection with the Al Falah Group.

ED initiated an investigation against the Al Falah group on the basis of two FIRs registered by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police, based on the allegations that Faridabad-based Al-Falah University has made fraudulent and misleading claims of National Assessment Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditation with an intention to deceive students, parents, and stakeholders for wrongful gain.

It has been further mentioned in FIR that Al-Falah University has falsely claimed University Grants Commission (UGC) recognition under Section 12(B) of the UGC Act, 1956, with an oblique motive to cheat the aspirants, students, parents, guardians, stakeholders and general public to gain wrongfully and cause wrongful loss to them.

Al-Falah Charitable Trust was constituted by a public charitable trust deed dated September 8, 1995, with Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui named as one of the first trustees and designated as the Managing Trustee, the ED said. "All the educational institutions (university and colleges) are ultimately owned and financially consolidated under this trust, which is effectively controlled by Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui. The entire Al-Falah group has seen a meteoric rise since the 1990s, metamorphosing into a large educational body. However, the rise is not backed by adequate financials."

ED has conducted search operations at 19 locations in Delhi earlier in the day on Tuesday, including the premises of Al Falah University and residential premises of key persons of the Al Falah group. ED said its investigation has revealed that "large amounts of proceeds of crime have been generated. Evidence reveals that crores of rupees have been diverted by the trust to family-owned entities."

"For example, the construction as well as catering contracts were given by trust and Jawad Ahmad to entities of his wife and children", it said. During the search, ED said, cash of over 48 lakhs, multiple digital devices and documentary evidence were found and seized.

"Multiple shell companies of the group have been identified. Numerous violations under several other Acts have also been detected," the agency mentioned in a statement.

