ETV Bharat / state

ED Arrests Additional Collector In Chhattisgarh PSC Irregularities Case

Raipur: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday arrested the additional collector of Chhattisgarh's Balrampur-Ramanujganj district in connection with a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in the Public Service Commission (PSC) during the previous Congress government, officials said.

Chetan Borghariya, a state civil services officer, was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following his questioning at the office of the central agency located here. Officials claimed he was "evasive" in his replies.

Borghariya was earlier posted as officer on special duty (OSD) in the office of the then chief minister Bhupesh Baghel between 2019 and 2022. His premises in Balrampur and Dhamtari were raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on September 1.

The officer will be produced before a special PMLA court where the ED will seek his remand for custodial interrogation, the officials said.

This is the third arrest by the ED in this case. It had earlier arrested former Chhattisgarh PSC (CGPSC) chairman Taman Singh Sonwani and Utkarsh Chandrakar, nephew of Baghel's former personal assistant K K Chandravanshi alias K K Chandrakar.