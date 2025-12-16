ED Apologises To Madras HC For Searching Producer's Premises Despite Stay
The central agency had conducted searches at the premises of Akash Bhaskaran and businessman Vikram Raveendran following raids in connection with alleged irregularities in TASMAC.
Published : December 16, 2025 at 12:41 PM IST
Chennai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) tendered an unconditional apology to the Madras High Court for serving a notice to film producer Akash Bhaskaran amid a stay on its investigation. The central agency's assistant director, Vikash Kumar, appeared before the high court for the same.
The ED searched the premises of Bhaskaran and businessman Vikram Raveendran following raids in connection with the alleged irregularities in TASMAC. The searches led to the seizure of various documents from Bhaskaran, and his office was sealed.
Hearing a petition against the ED's action on Tuesday, the high court ordered the immediate return of the seized documents to Bhaskaran and imposed a stay on further action by the anti-money laundering agency.
Despite the stay, Bhaskaran filed a contempt of court case against the ED, alleging that its appellate officer had issued a notice seeking clarification regarding the seized documents. Hearing the matter, the high court ordered ED's assistant director Kumar to appear in person for an explanation.
Subsequently, the case came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices MS Ramesh and V Lakshminarayanan. The judges accepted the submission by Kumar that he was tendering an unconditional apology and had filed a separate petition to that effect, and accordingly closed the contempt case.
Meanwhile, ED Appellate Authority chairman Pradeep Kumar Upadhyay and administrative registrar Nasreen Siddiqui, against whom the contempt of court notices were issued in the same case, did not appear in the court on Monday, as the agency stated that notices were not served to them. Following this, the bench ordered Siddiqui to appear before it on January 19 and adjourned the hearing.
Also Read