ED Apologises To Madras HC For Searching Producer's Premises Despite Stay

Chennai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) tendered an unconditional apology to the Madras High Court for serving a notice to film producer Akash Bhaskaran amid a stay on its investigation. The central agency's assistant director, Vikash Kumar, appeared before the high court for the same.

The ED searched the premises of Bhaskaran and businessman Vikram Raveendran following raids in connection with the alleged irregularities in TASMAC. The searches led to the seizure of various documents from Bhaskaran, and his office was sealed.

Hearing a petition against the ED's action on Tuesday, the high court ordered the immediate return of the seized documents to Bhaskaran and imposed a stay on further action by the anti-money laundering agency.