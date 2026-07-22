ECoR Launches AI-Powered Robotic Security Platform DSC ARJUN To Enhance Safety At Railway Platforms
Developed at a cost of around Rs 40 lakh, the AI-enabled robot is equipped with seven 360-degree cameras and intelligent monitoring system, reports Bikash Das.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 5:28 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: The Railway Protection Force, East Coast Railway has inducted an advanced artificial intelligence (AI)-powered robot named Dedicated Security Chassis Advanced Railway Junction Under Network Enabled Survey (DSC ARJUN) to strengthen railway security with the use of advanced technology.
The robot is designed to enhance passenger safety, station security and operational efficiency. The robot will patrol the railway stations under East Coast Railway jurisdiction 24×7. Developed at a cost of around Rs 40 lakh, the AI-enabled robot is equipped with seven 360-degree cameras and advanced intelligent monitoring system.
It can detect passengers moving dangerously near railway tracks, detect fire incidents and alert railway authorities for immediate action. In the first phase, the smart humanoid rover will be deployed on Bhubaneswar and Puri railway stations. The AI-powered robotic safety platform, DSC ARJUN, was launched in the presence of the General Manager of East Coast Railway, senior railway officials and Railway Protection Force officers.
East Coast Railway unveils DSC ARJUN, an AI-enabled robotic security platform that combines advanced technology with the expertise of Railway Protection Force personnel to create a smarter, more responsive security ecosystem.#EastCoastRailway #DSCARJUN #AI @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/oFqYL8WyYW— East Coast Railway (@EastCoastRail) July 22, 2026
The launch of DSC ARJUN will mark a milestone in the efforts of East Coast Railway to build a smart, technology-driven safety ecosystem. Equipped with advanced artificial intelligence, computer vision, machine learning and Internet of Things (IoT), it will be a smart robot that will help in building a smart, technology-driven safety ecosystem.
The robotic platform has been developed to support Railway Protection Force personnel in providing more proactive, efficient and responsive security services.
The introduction of robotic security in Indian Railways was initiated in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. A robot named Captain ARJUN was developed by the Central Railways to help protect frontline railway personnel. Building on the pioneering initiative, East Coast Railways had introduced the humanoid robot ASC ARJUN at Visakhapatnam railway station on January 23 this year.
The newly developed DSC ARJUN has further enhanced that technology and evolved into a next-generation security platform with AI-based surveillance and analytics capabilities.
Features of DSC ARJUN
1. AI Humanoid Security Rover Mechanical & Mobility System: A four wheel rover mechanism with steering control for smooth mobility. Semi-autonomous patrol and manual navigation capability. On-body sensors for operational safety and environmental awareness.
East Coast Railway takes a major leap towards AI-driven railway security with the launch of DSC ARJUN, an intelligent robotic platform designed to assist the Railway Protection Force in delivering proactive, efficient and technology-enabled security.#DSCARJUN #EastCoastRailway pic.twitter.com/qeONaEeF34— East Coast Railway (@EastCoastRail) July 22, 2026
2. Vision and Camera System: Two cameras on the robot's head for panoramic monitoring. Two cameras on the shoulder and PTZ 2 cameras on rover (based on compatibility and space availability) with up-down adjustable motion. One front navigation camera for rover movement and ground visibility.
3. Obstacle and Edge Detection System: Two sensors for obstacle detection and one for edge detection (front view of the rover). One sensor for obstacle detection (back view of the rover).
DSC ARJUN will be inducted into service from Thursday. It will remain at Puri railway station till the end of Bahuda Yatra. Later, it will be shifted to Bhubaneswar railway station.
East Coast Railway General Manager Parmeshwar Funkwal said, "East Coast Railway has always been using new technologies for the safety of passengers. This AI-powered robotic security platform can go anywhere on the railway platform. It can reach places where the cameras at the station cannot. It will provide all the facilities. It will be kept permanently in Bhubaneswar. But at Puri station it will be kept for a few days."
Meanwhile, Praveen, founder of Rovvor, the company that has developed the robot said, "This is a new state-of-the-art Rovvor. It has a 360-degree camera and has seven cameras. Its charge lasts for 5-6 hours and It can travel 5-6 km."
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