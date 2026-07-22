ETV Bharat / state

ECoR Launches AI-Powered Robotic Security Platform DSC ARJUN To Enhance Safety At Railway Platforms

Bhubaneswar: The Railway Protection Force, East Coast Railway has inducted an advanced artificial intelligence (AI)-powered robot named Dedicated Security Chassis Advanced Railway Junction Under Network Enabled Survey (DSC ARJUN) to strengthen railway security with the use of advanced technology.

The robot is designed to enhance passenger safety, station security and operational efficiency. The robot will patrol the railway stations under East Coast Railway jurisdiction 24×7. Developed at a cost of around Rs 40 lakh, the AI-enabled robot is equipped with seven 360-degree cameras and advanced intelligent monitoring system.

It can detect passengers moving dangerously near railway tracks, detect fire incidents and alert railway authorities for immediate action. In the first phase, the smart humanoid rover will be deployed on Bhubaneswar and Puri railway stations. The AI-powered robotic safety platform, DSC ARJUN, was launched in the presence of the General Manager of East Coast Railway, senior railway officials and Railway Protection Force officers.

The launch of DSC ARJUN will mark a milestone in the efforts of East Coast Railway to build a smart, technology-driven safety ecosystem. Equipped with advanced artificial intelligence, computer vision, machine learning and Internet of Things (IoT), it will be a smart robot that will help in building a smart, technology-driven safety ecosystem.

The robotic platform has been developed to support Railway Protection Force personnel in providing more proactive, efficient and responsive security services.

The introduction of robotic security in Indian Railways was initiated in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. A robot named Captain ARJUN was developed by the Central Railways to help protect frontline railway personnel. Building on the pioneering initiative, East Coast Railways had introduced the humanoid robot ASC ARJUN at Visakhapatnam railway station on January 23 this year.