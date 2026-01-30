Economic Survey Highlights Planned Urban Growth, Calls Amravati Construction A Rare Chance To Build A Future-Ready City
The Survey notes that truly livable cities focus on education, health, safety, and public transportation, not just infrastructure, citing Boston and Bengaluru as successful examples.
Amravati: The Economic Survey has described the construction of Amravati, the capital of Andhra Pradesh, as a rare opportunity to build a modern, future-ready city focused on ease of living and sustainable growth.
According to the Survey, Amravati is a greenfield city, which means it can be planned from the very beginning. Unlike old cities that suffer from traffic, overcrowding, and poor planning, Amravati can be designed in an organised and smart way. Roads, houses, public spaces, transport, and basic services can all be planned together to avoid future problems.
The Survey highlighted that many cities grow without proper planning. This leads to illegal buildings, a lack of water and sanitation, traffic jams, and pressure on public services. Once these problems appear, they are difficult to fix. Planning a city properly from the start helps avoid such issues and makes daily life easier for people.
The Economic Survey also pointed out that big infrastructure projects alone do not make a city successful. Cities grow better when they create strong links between education, jobs, and social services. In this way, Amravati can grow not just as an administrative capital, but also as a city where people want to live and work.
The Survey also shared good news for Andhra Pradesh. Tirupati and Vijayawada have been ranked among the top 10 cities in India in the Ease of Living Index. These cities are doing better than many large cities because they are not overcrowded. People in these cities have easier access to jobs, transport, housing, and basic services.
The top 10 cities in the Ease of Living Index are Pune, Navi Mumbai, Mumbai, Tirupati, Chandigarh, Thane, Raipur, Indore, Vijayawada, and Bhopal. The Survey said that a truly livable city is not defined by wealth or size. Instead, they are cities that reduce daily hardships and offer opportunities for people to participate actively in public life.
Citing global examples, the Survey noted that cities like Boston grew steadily to strong education institutions, while cities like Bengaluru emerged as economic hubs because of skilled talent and innovation, despite infrastructure limitations. The Survey added that the Ease of Living Index is based on key indicators such as education, healthcare, housing, water supply, sanitation, transport, safety, waste management, and recreation, which together determine the overall quality of urban life.
