Economic Survey Highlights Planned Urban Growth, Calls Amravati Construction A Rare Chance To Build A Future-Ready City

Amravati: The Economic Survey has described the construction of Amravati, the capital of Andhra Pradesh, as a rare opportunity to build a modern, future-ready city focused on ease of living and sustainable growth.

According to the Survey, Amravati is a greenfield city, which means it can be planned from the very beginning. Unlike old cities that suffer from traffic, overcrowding, and poor planning, Amravati can be designed in an organised and smart way. Roads, houses, public spaces, transport, and basic services can all be planned together to avoid future problems.

The Survey highlighted that many cities grow without proper planning. This leads to illegal buildings, a lack of water and sanitation, traffic jams, and pressure on public services. Once these problems appear, they are difficult to fix. Planning a city properly from the start helps avoid such issues and makes daily life easier for people.

The Economic Survey also pointed out that big infrastructure projects alone do not make a city successful. Cities grow better when they create strong links between education, jobs, and social services. In this way, Amravati can grow not just as an administrative capital, but also as a city where people want to live and work.