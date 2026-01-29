ETV Bharat / state

Economic Survey: Education Experts Stress Skill Education For Employment Opportunities

Expressing views on the Economic Survey 2025-26 tabled in Parliament on Thursday by Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman, education experts stressed the need for employment oriented education for students in future to provide them better opportunities.

Dr RB Solanki, former Vice-Chancellor of Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University, told ETV Bharat, “There is a need for introducing employment-oriented courses within the education system to help students develop practical skills and improve job prospects. While skill-based education is currently available largely at the higher education level, such training should begin much earlier, starting from the secondary school stage, to better prepare students for the better job opportunities.”

Prof Nand Kishor of Central University, Haryana said, “The current education system suffers from a clear gap between theoretical learning and practical application, which needs to be addressed to strengthen skill development. Much of what students study often fails to translate into real-life or workplace skills". He stressed that education must be made more job-oriented and culturally relevant to ensure a better future for students.

The Economic Survey states, “In the education space, progress in school and higher education has been at the back of enhanced quality and access through community engagement, effective assessments, improved accountability, and stronger alignment between education and skill requirements.”

According to the survey, the achievements in the education space have been marked by enhanced literacy rates, increasing enrolment in schools and higher education institutions, provision of vocational education avenues, etc. The Right to Education Act 2009 and the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) have played a crucial role in shaping the education landscape by expanding access to quality education universally, promoting equity, and driving innovation in teaching and learning.

India has made notable gains in school enrolment by strengthening infrastructure and teacher capacity, with schemes like Poshan Shakti Nirman and Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan promoting access and equity. Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) are 90.9 at the primary stage (Grade I to V), 90.3 at the upper primary (Grade VI to VIII), 78.7 at the secondary stage (Grade IX and X) and 58.4 at the higher secondary stage (Grade XI and XII).