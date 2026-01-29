Economic Survey: Education Experts Stress Skill Education For Employment Opportunities
Experts said there is a need for introducing employment-oriented courses within the education system to help students develop practical skills and improve job prospects.
Published : January 29, 2026 at 7:02 PM IST
New Delhi: India has made notable gains in school enrolment by strengthening infrastructure and teacher capacity yet further action is required, especially as the focus shifts from enrolment to learning outcomes.
Expressing views on the Economic Survey 2025-26 tabled in Parliament on Thursday by Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman, education experts stressed the need for employment oriented education for students in future to provide them better opportunities.
Dr RB Solanki, former Vice-Chancellor of Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University, told ETV Bharat, “There is a need for introducing employment-oriented courses within the education system to help students develop practical skills and improve job prospects. While skill-based education is currently available largely at the higher education level, such training should begin much earlier, starting from the secondary school stage, to better prepare students for the better job opportunities.”
Prof Nand Kishor of Central University, Haryana said, “The current education system suffers from a clear gap between theoretical learning and practical application, which needs to be addressed to strengthen skill development. Much of what students study often fails to translate into real-life or workplace skills". He stressed that education must be made more job-oriented and culturally relevant to ensure a better future for students.
The Economic Survey states, “In the education space, progress in school and higher education has been at the back of enhanced quality and access through community engagement, effective assessments, improved accountability, and stronger alignment between education and skill requirements.”
According to the survey, the achievements in the education space have been marked by enhanced literacy rates, increasing enrolment in schools and higher education institutions, provision of vocational education avenues, etc. The Right to Education Act 2009 and the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) have played a crucial role in shaping the education landscape by expanding access to quality education universally, promoting equity, and driving innovation in teaching and learning.
India has made notable gains in school enrolment by strengthening infrastructure and teacher capacity, with schemes like Poshan Shakti Nirman and Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan promoting access and equity. Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) are 90.9 at the primary stage (Grade I to V), 90.3 at the upper primary (Grade VI to VIII), 78.7 at the secondary stage (Grade IX and X) and 58.4 at the higher secondary stage (Grade XI and XII).
“School education forms the foundation of human capital and is central to shaping the nation’s growth path towards Viksit Bharat-2047. Experiences from fast-growing Asian economies clearly demonstrate that consistent investments in education, skills development, and technology can significantly enhance productivity, foster innovation, and accelerate economic transformation,” it added.
As per the survey, India operates one of the world’s largest school systems, serving 24.69 crore students across 14.71 lakh schools, supported by over 1.01 crore teachers (UDISE+ 2024-25). Aligned with the NEP goal of achieving a 100 per cent gross enrolment ratio (GER) from pre-primary to secondary education by 2030, steady progress has been observed across all school levels.
The Gross Enrolment Ratio scores as per NEP academic structure are 95.4 at the preparatory stage (Grade III to Grade V), 90.3 at the middle stage (Grade VI to Grade VIII), and 68.5 at the secondary stage (Grade IX to Grade XII).
Krishna Mohan Vats, Assistant Professor of Delhi University, told ETV Bharat, “The students should be offered skill development education after completing school, enabling them to better understand and choose suitable career options. Such an approach would help young people make informed decisions about their future and transition more smoothly into employment or higher education.”
The number of higher education institutions (HEIs) has increased from 51,534 in 2014-15 to 70,018 as of June 2025. This increase is marked by substantial growth in universities and colleges.
The number of premier HEIs has expanded significantly between 2014-15 and 2024-25. It now stands at 23 IITs, 21 IIMs, and 20 AIIMS, alongside the establishment of two international IIT campuses in Zanzibar and Abu Dhabi. The All-India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE), 2022-23 (Provisional), reports an increase in student enrolment from 4.33 crore in 2021-22 to 4.46 crore in 2022-23, the survey mentioned.
“Under the NEP, the higher education system has undergone several reforms. The National Credit Framework (NCrF), which aims to blend academic and skills-based learning, has been adopted by 170 universities. The Academic Bank of Credit covers 2,660 HEIs, with over 4.6 crore IDs issued, including 2.2 crore APAAR IDs with credits,” it said.
Also Read
Economic Survey 2025-26: Indian Markets Undergoing Transformations, New Labour Codes To Catalyse Job Growth