ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Plans Mega Eco-Town Near Hyderabad On 494 Acres At Banda Raviryala

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is set to establish a large-scale Eco-Town on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The ambitious project will be developed across 494 acres in Banda Raviryala village, located in Abdullahpurmet Mandal of Ranga Reddy district, with a strong focus on solid waste management and environmental conservation.

The initiative has taken shape following an agreement between Telangana officials and representatives from Kitakyushu, a city globally recognised for its advanced waste management systems and eco-friendly urban planning.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy visited Kitakyushu during his Japan tour last year and was reportedly impressed by its environmental practices.

Inspired by the model, he initiated discussions to replicate a similar system in Hyderabad. Subsequently, officials from the Revenue Department, TGIIIC, and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority held detailed consultations and prepared a comprehensive report based on the Japanese proposals.