Telangana Plans Mega Eco-Town Near Hyderabad On 494 Acres At Banda Raviryala
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy visited Kitakyushu during his Japan tour last year and was reportedly impressed by its environmental practices.
Published : April 24, 2026 at 4:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana government is set to establish a large-scale Eco-Town on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The ambitious project will be developed across 494 acres in Banda Raviryala village, located in Abdullahpurmet Mandal of Ranga Reddy district, with a strong focus on solid waste management and environmental conservation.
The initiative has taken shape following an agreement between Telangana officials and representatives from Kitakyushu, a city globally recognised for its advanced waste management systems and eco-friendly urban planning.
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy visited Kitakyushu during his Japan tour last year and was reportedly impressed by its environmental practices.
Inspired by the model, he initiated discussions to replicate a similar system in Hyderabad. Subsequently, officials from the Revenue Department, TGIIIC, and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority held detailed consultations and prepared a comprehensive report based on the Japanese proposals.
The project has since expanded significantly in scale. While the initial proposal covered around 80 acres, the government issued orders on January 22 this year allocating 494 acres for the Eco-Town, reflecting a broader long-term vision for sustainable growth.
The groundwork for the collaboration began nearly ten months ago. Following the Chief Minister's visit, Japanese representative Kazuyoshi Takeuchi visited Hyderabad in June and held discussions with IT and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu.
During these talks, the Japanese delegation recommended a minimum of 500 acres for an effective Eco-Town model. State officials subsequently identified suitable land at Banda Raviryala, strategically located near the Outer Ring Road.
Japanese experts are expected to visit the site soon to assess feasibility and finalise project plans. Once completed, the Eco-Town is expected to emerge as a benchmark for sustainable infrastructure, efficient waste management, and environmentally responsible urban living - not only for Telangana but for cities across India.
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