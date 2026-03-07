Telangana's Eco Hill Park Opens In Hyderabad, Spanning 85 Acres
The Eco Hill Park features a uniquely designed Arrival Plaza, constructed in an arch shape using natural Konkan bamboo structures.
Published : March 7, 2026 at 11:33 AM IST
Hyderabad: Nature enthusiasts in the city now have a new destination to explore, as Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy inaugurated the sprawling Eco Hill Park, spread across 85 acres, at Kotwalguda here on Friday evening. The park is open to the public starting today.
Developed at a cost of nearly ₹75 crore, the Eco Park aims to promote environmental awareness while offering visitors a scenic and recreational space amid nature. Officials said the park houses nearly 10 lakh plants, creating a lush green environment that offers fresh air and a rich biodiversity experience.
The 1.5-kilometre elevated boardwalk in the park is built using composite wood and measures 2.5 metres in width. Officials claim it is the longest elevated boardwalk in India. Visitors can walk along the pathway while enjoying scenic views of the nearby Himayat Sagar reservoir and surrounding greenery.
The park also features a uniquely designed Arrival Plaza, constructed in an arch shape using natural Konkan bamboo structures. The adjoining Gathering Plaza, built with light grey stones, includes artistic sculptures placed among natural rocks, which have become a major attraction for visitors.
Another standout feature is the massive aviary, spread across 4.8 acres, considered one of the largest bird exhibition spaces in Asia. The aviary is home to approximately 6,500 birds representing 25 different species from regions like Asia, Africa, South America, and Australia.
For children, the park includes a natural play area made with wooden structures, soft grass surfaces, and eco-friendly play equipment. A butterfly garden has also been created within the park, offering visitors a chance to observe different butterfly species in a natural habitat.
The Eco Park is designed with a strong focus on biodiversity. Officials say the park contains 188 species of plants, including 50 types of hedges, 35 varieties of shrubs, 15 kinds of soil-binding creepers, 12 ornamental flowering plants, and around 40 uniquely shaped decorative plants. A special rock garden with drought-resistant flora has also been developed.
The park will be open to visitors from 9 AM to 6 PM. The entry fee is set at ₹100, while the bird show costs ₹150. On weekends, the entry fee will be ₹200, officials said.
