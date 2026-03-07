ETV Bharat / state

Telangana's Eco Hill Park Opens In Hyderabad, Spanning 85 Acres

Hyderabad: Nature enthusiasts in the city now have a new destination to explore, as Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy inaugurated the sprawling Eco Hill Park, spread across 85 acres, at Kotwalguda here on Friday evening. The park is open to the public starting today.

Developed at a cost of nearly ₹75 crore, the Eco Park aims to promote environmental awareness while offering visitors a scenic and recreational space amid nature. Officials said the park houses nearly 10 lakh plants, creating a lush green environment that offers fresh air and a rich biodiversity experience.

The 1.5-kilometre elevated boardwalk in the park is built using composite wood and measures 2.5 metres in width. Officials claim it is the longest elevated boardwalk in India. Visitors can walk along the pathway while enjoying scenic views of the nearby Himayat Sagar reservoir and surrounding greenery.

The park also features a uniquely designed Arrival Plaza, constructed in an arch shape using natural Konkan bamboo structures. The adjoining Gathering Plaza, built with light grey stones, includes artistic sculptures placed among natural rocks, which have become a major attraction for visitors.

Another standout feature is the massive aviary, spread across 4.8 acres, considered one of the largest bird exhibition spaces in Asia. The aviary is home to approximately 6,500 birds representing 25 different species from regions like Asia, Africa, South America, and Australia.