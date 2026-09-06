ECL Suffers Rs 1,257 Crore Loss Despite Record Coal Production Of 52 MT
CMD Satish Jha attributes the issue to a significant production-dispatch gap, as only about 48.75 MT of the total extracted coal was sent to customers.
Published : September 6, 2026 at 4:07 PM IST
Asansol: The Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) in West Bengal's Asansol has reported a record coal production of 52 million tonnes (MT), the highest in its operational history.
However, the stupendous production failed to prop up ECL's poor balance sheet, as it reported a loss of Rs 1,257 crore. This has led authorities to mull phasing out 11 loss-making mines over the next two years.
Satish Jha, chairman and managing director (CMD) of ECL, said the company produced 52.085 MT of coal in the 2025-26 fiscal year — an increase of nearly 1% compared to the previous year. In terms of output, this was the company's best year ever. However, this production success was not reflected in the financial results.
Jha attributes this to a significant gap between production and dispatch, as only about 48.75 MT of the extracted coal was sent to customers.
ECL said factors such as demand from power plants, the availability of railway rakes, transportation logistics, weather conditions, and various local circumstances affected dispatches.
However, the shortfall in dispatch does not fully explain the losses. A far greater challenge for ECL is the production cost of older underground mines. Figures provided by Jha show that while extracting one tonne of coal from an open-cast mine costs around Rs 300, the same amount in some underground mines soars to nearly Rs 15,000.
While modern open-cast mines allow for the extraction of massive quantities of coal at a relatively low cost, production costs in ageing underground mines have skyrocketed due to labour, technology, maintenance requirements, and challenging subterranean conditions.
As production costs fail to align with the selling price of coal, many of these mines are becoming financially unviable.
Over the years, the number of underground mines has declined dramatically. From 300 underground mines in the region, the number has dropped to just 81 last year and now stands at 77 after consolidation.
However, financial loss persists despite the reduction in the number of mines. Recent data indicates that 57 of the 77 active mines are operating at a loss, with only 20 mines generating a profit.
But ECL is not opting to simply shut down all loss-making mines immediately. Instead, plans are being implemented to introduce modern technology, transform mine operations, and consolidate multiple mines.
It mulls introducing 'Mass Production Technology' in approximately 19 mines to boost production and reduce costs through technologies such as 'Longwall' and 'Continuous Miner' systems. The company has already announced plans to deploy Continuous Miners in 23 mines.
While the possibility of converting certain underground mines into open-cast mines is also being examined, plans are afoot to consolidate multiple small mines for integrated production operations.
Additionally, alternative operational models — such as revenue-sharing arrangements or the engagement of Mine Developer-cum-Operators (MDOs) — are being considered. In essence, ECL is striving to find a distinct economic solution for each mine before resorting to closure.
For mines where continuing production remains economically unviable despite implementing these measures, a decision on 'strategic closure' will be taken.
As per ECL's plan, 11 such mines could be closed in phases over the next 24 months. The company maintains that mine closure does not equate to job losses, as plans are in place to redeploy or transfer the affected workers to other mines.
However, certain workers' unions have raised objections to the decision to close mines, fearing that the successive closure of underground mines will adversely impact the local economy and employment.
ECL does not intend to stop merely at closing loss-making mines and aims to raise annual production to 81 MT by 2034-35, shifting focus away from ageing, high-cost mines and prioritising those capable of delivering higher output at a lower cost.
However, setting production records does not automatically guarantee profit. Ultimately, the profit-and-loss balance is determined by the cost of extraction, the volume of coal successfully delivered to customers on time, and the actual revenue earned per tonne.
For ECL, the benchmark for success this time goes beyond merely surpassing the 51-MT mark. The real challenge lies in bringing down the production cost closer to Rs 300.
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