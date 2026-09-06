ETV Bharat / state

ECL Suffers Rs 1,257 Crore Loss Despite Record Coal Production Of 52 MT

Asansol: The Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) in West Bengal's Asansol has reported a record coal production of 52 million tonnes (MT), the highest in its operational history.

However, the stupendous production failed to prop up ECL's poor balance sheet, as it reported a loss of Rs 1,257 crore. This has led authorities to mull phasing out 11 loss-making mines over the next two years.

Satish Jha, chairman and managing director (CMD) of ECL, said the company produced 52.085 MT of coal in the 2025-26 fiscal year — an increase of nearly 1% compared to the previous year. In terms of output, this was the company's best year ever. However, this production success was not reflected in the financial results.

Jha attributes this to a significant gap between production and dispatch, as only about 48.75 MT of the extracted coal was sent to customers.

ECL said factors such as demand from power plants, the availability of railway rakes, transportation logistics, weather conditions, and various local circumstances affected dispatches.

However, the shortfall in dispatch does not fully explain the losses. A far greater challenge for ECL is the production cost of older underground mines. Figures provided by Jha show that while extracting one tonne of coal from an open-cast mine costs around Rs 300, the same amount in some underground mines soars to nearly Rs 15,000.

While modern open-cast mines allow for the extraction of massive quantities of coal at a relatively low cost, production costs in ageing underground mines have skyrocketed due to labour, technology, maintenance requirements, and challenging subterranean conditions.

As production costs fail to align with the selling price of coal, many of these mines are becoming financially unviable.

Over the years, the number of underground mines has declined dramatically. From 300 underground mines in the region, the number has dropped to just 81 last year and now stands at 77 after consolidation.

However, financial loss persists despite the reduction in the number of mines. Recent data indicates that 57 of the 77 active mines are operating at a loss, with only 20 mines generating a profit.