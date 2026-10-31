ETV Bharat / state

ECL Builds Warship Model From Scrap Metal, Presents It To Indian Navy

Asansol: The Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) has built a model of a warship using discarded machinery parts and iron scrap from coal mines under its ‘Waste to Wealth’ initiative. The model has been presented to the Indian Navy as a tribute to naval personnel safeguarding the country.

The project was undertaken by skilled workers and engineers at ECL’s Niamatpur Central Workshop, who repurposed broken and unusable components from mining equipment to create the warship model.

The initiative was conceived by ECL Chairman and Managing Director Satish Jha. He said the project was not only an artistic creation but also showed industrial waste management, recycling and efficient resource utilisation.

According to Jha, the ‘Waste to Wealth’ initiative aims to reduce waste by converting discarded materials into useful products while encouraging creativity and technical skills among employees.

The warship model was recently handed over to the 1 Bengal NCC Naval Unit under the NCC Kolkata ‘C’ Group Headquarters.

On behalf of ECL, Major S Tiwari, Chief of Security, and Nishchal Soni, Manager of Human Resources at the Niamatpur Central Workshop, presented the model to Indian Navy Commanders Caesar Basu and Sanjeev Saran.

ECL’s ‘Waste to Wealth’ initiative extends beyond the creation of the warship model. The company said the concept has already been used to develop around 10 different types of models and functional items from discarded materials.

In the Bankola and Sripur (Satgram) areas, the company is manufacturing durable paver blocks and bricks by recycling plastic waste collected from mining areas. These blocks have also attracted the interest of the Indian Army, which has expressed interest in using them to reinforce bunkers and boundary walls.