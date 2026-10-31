ECL Builds Warship Model From Scrap Metal, Presents It To Indian Navy
The warship model was recently handed over to the 1 Bengal NCC Naval Unit under the NCC Kolkata ‘C’ Group Headquarters.
Published : October 31, 2026 at 5:55 PM IST
Asansol: The Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) has built a model of a warship using discarded machinery parts and iron scrap from coal mines under its ‘Waste to Wealth’ initiative. The model has been presented to the Indian Navy as a tribute to naval personnel safeguarding the country.
The project was undertaken by skilled workers and engineers at ECL’s Niamatpur Central Workshop, who repurposed broken and unusable components from mining equipment to create the warship model.
The initiative was conceived by ECL Chairman and Managing Director Satish Jha. He said the project was not only an artistic creation but also showed industrial waste management, recycling and efficient resource utilisation.
According to Jha, the ‘Waste to Wealth’ initiative aims to reduce waste by converting discarded materials into useful products while encouraging creativity and technical skills among employees.
The warship model was recently handed over to the 1 Bengal NCC Naval Unit under the NCC Kolkata ‘C’ Group Headquarters.
On behalf of ECL, Major S Tiwari, Chief of Security, and Nishchal Soni, Manager of Human Resources at the Niamatpur Central Workshop, presented the model to Indian Navy Commanders Caesar Basu and Sanjeev Saran.
ECL’s ‘Waste to Wealth’ initiative extends beyond the creation of the warship model. The company said the concept has already been used to develop around 10 different types of models and functional items from discarded materials.
In the Bankola and Sripur (Satgram) areas, the company is manufacturing durable paver blocks and bricks by recycling plastic waste collected from mining areas. These blocks have also attracted the interest of the Indian Army, which has expressed interest in using them to reinforce bunkers and boundary walls.
ECL has also developed several eco-parks using abandoned iron, broken machinery and scrap metal from coal mines.
The Sindur Eco-Park in Jhanjra features fountains, swings, an open-air gym and solar-powered water pumps made using discarded materials. The Bankola Eco-Park, Gunjan Eco-Park and Beliabathan’s Agnibina Eco-Park also feature artistic installations and recreational facilities created from mining scrap.
At ECL’s Sanktoria Hospital, workers have similarly transformed waste materials and discarded mining components into sculptures and other artistic pieces.
Through these initiatives, materials once considered industrial waste are being converted into decorative installations and functional products.
Workers at ECL’s Sodepur and Niamatpur workshops have previously contributed to specialised engineering projects, including the development of a capsule used to rescue miners trapped at the Mahabir colliery through a borehole.
The technical expertise gained through such projects has now been applied to the creation of warship models from discarded mining machinery.
ECL officials said these initiatives help reduce the environmental impact of industrial waste while promoting recycling and innovation. They also provide opportunities for employees to apply their technical skills to develop practical solutions.
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