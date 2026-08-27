ETV Bharat / state

ECI Will Act On Polling Officials' Suggestions To Strengthen Democracy: Gyanesh Kumar

CEC of India Gyanesh Kumar (centre) flanked by TN CEO Archana Patnaik, Chennai Corporation Commissioner Dr G S Sameeran (left) speaking tp reporters after a consultative meeting with BLOs in Chennai on Thursday. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India Gyanesh Kumar on Thursday said the Election Commission of India (ECI) would consider the suggestions and feedback received from booth level officers (BLOs) in Tamil Nadu and take appropriate measures to further strengthen the democratic process.

Gyanesh was speaking to reporters after a consultative meeting with BLOs and state election officials at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chepauk, Chennai. Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Archana Patnaik, Chennai Corporation Commissioner Dr G S Sameeran IAS and other senior officials participated in the meeting.

“I have heard various opinions from all the polling station-level officers and officials. Based on these suggestions, the Election Commission of India will take appropriate action to improve democracy,” Kumar said.

He also commended the BLOs and other personnel for their contribution to the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The consultation focused on voter awareness, strengthening constitutional awareness among young voters, the use of digital technology in election-related work and the ECINet application. Gyanesh also interacted with students on the importance of democratic participation and electoral awareness.

The programme was held under the theme 'Let’s Learn Democracy, Let’s Lead Democracy', with students from 200 schools, 75 colleges and 25 universities in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry participating.

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