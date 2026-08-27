ECI Will Act On Polling Officials' Suggestions To Strengthen Democracy: Gyanesh Kumar
The consultation focused on voter awareness, strengthening constitutional awareness among young voters, the use of digital technology in election-related work and the ECINet application.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 4:57 PM IST
Chennai: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India Gyanesh Kumar on Thursday said the Election Commission of India (ECI) would consider the suggestions and feedback received from booth level officers (BLOs) in Tamil Nadu and take appropriate measures to further strengthen the democratic process.
Gyanesh was speaking to reporters after a consultative meeting with BLOs and state election officials at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chepauk, Chennai. Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Archana Patnaik, Chennai Corporation Commissioner Dr G S Sameeran IAS and other senior officials participated in the meeting.
“I have heard various opinions from all the polling station-level officers and officials. Based on these suggestions, the Election Commission of India will take appropriate action to improve democracy,” Kumar said.
He also commended the BLOs and other personnel for their contribution to the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
The consultation focused on voter awareness, strengthening constitutional awareness among young voters, the use of digital technology in election-related work and the ECINet application. Gyanesh also interacted with students on the importance of democratic participation and electoral awareness.
The programme was held under the theme 'Let’s Learn Democracy, Let’s Lead Democracy', with students from 200 schools, 75 colleges and 25 universities in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry participating.
CEC Congratulates Voters In TN, Puducherry
VIDEO | Tamil Nadu: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar arrives in Chennai.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 27, 2026
He says, "My dear voters of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Vanakkam. Election Commission of India congratulates each one of you for not only achieving the highest number of votes polled but also the… pic.twitter.com/FjGhmbTTjr
Earlier, speaking to reporters at Chennai airport, Gyanesh congratulated voters in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for their participation in the recent Assembly elections.
“Voters came out in large numbers and fulfilled their democratic duty. This ensured a high level of voting and increased the voting percentage,” he said.
“On behalf of the Election Commission of India (ECI), I extend my heartfelt congratulations and appreciation to all the voters of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry,” Gyanesh added.
He said India, the world's oldest and largest democracy, depends on the collective participation of political parties, election officials, educational institutions, teachers and students to ensure a transparent and efficient electoral process.
Gyanesh said BLOs, heads of educational institutions, teachers and students had made significant contributions to the election process and that he wanted to personally meet and appreciate their efforts.
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