ECI's Specially Designed Jute Bags For Storing Mobile Phones Come In Handy For Voters During Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls
The jute bags with multiple compartments outside polling booths proved useful for voters with mobile phones, reports S Sivakumar.
Published : April 23, 2026 at 7:51 PM IST
Chennai: The special arrangement of jute bags at polling stations to store the mobile phones of voters arriving to cast their ballots has been well-received by the public.
Across Tamil Nadu, voting for the Assembly elections was successfully conducted for all 234 constituencies on Thursday (April 23). Specifically in the Chennai district, 4,085 polling stations were established across 975 locations spanning 16 Assembly constituencies.
Voting, which commenced precisely at 7:00 AM today, concluded at 6:00 PM. All essential infrastructure required for the voting process was set up at the polling stations. Basic amenities necessary for voters—such as drinking water and restroom facilities—were also duly arranged.
Mobile Phones Not Permitted
Notably, voters were prohibited from carrying their mobile phones with them while proceeding to the voting area inside the polling station. The Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu, Archana Patnaik, had previously issued an announcement regarding this restriction. In light of this, the Election Commission had introduced a new facility to enable voters to deposit their mobile phones outside the polling station before entering.
Mobile Phone Safety Bag
Jute Bag Mobile Pouches featuring pockets designed to hold mobile phones were placed outside the polling booths to allow voters to deposit their devices while casting their votes. Designated as the 'Mobile Phone Safety Bag' (Kaippesi Paathukaappu Pai), each bag features numbered pockets (ranging from 1 to 12) capable of accommodating between one and twelve mobile phones. These bags were positioned outside every polling booth.
Voters arriving to cast their ballots were required to hand over their mobile phones to the Polling Station Officer before entering the polling station premises. The Polling Station Officer would then place the surrendered mobile phones into the designated 'Mobile Phone Safety Bag.' After casting their vote and exiting the polling station, voters may retrieve their mobile phones. This new initiative by the Election Commission has garnered the attention of voters.
Simra, a young female voter, said that all necessary basic amenities were provided for voters at the polling centers. Reacting to the 'mobile phone safety pouch' arrangement, Simra said that the bags designed to securely store the mobile phones brought by voters were extremely useful.
“This new initiative by the Election Commission is highly welcome," she added.
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