ETV Bharat / state

ECI's Specially Designed Jute Bags For Storing Mobile Phones Come In Handy For Voters During Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls

Chennai: The special arrangement of jute bags at polling stations to store the mobile phones of voters arriving to cast their ballots has been well-received by the public.

Across Tamil Nadu, voting for the Assembly elections was successfully conducted for all 234 constituencies on Thursday (April 23). Specifically in the Chennai district, 4,085 polling stations were established across 975 locations spanning 16 Assembly constituencies.

Voting, which commenced precisely at 7:00 AM today, concluded at 6:00 PM. All essential infrastructure required for the voting process was set up at the polling stations. Basic amenities necessary for voters—such as drinking water and restroom facilities—were also duly arranged.

Mobile Phones Not Permitted

Notably, voters were prohibited from carrying their mobile phones with them while proceeding to the voting area inside the polling station. The Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu, Archana Patnaik, had previously issued an announcement regarding this restriction. In light of this, the Election Commission had introduced a new facility to enable voters to deposit their mobile phones outside the polling station before entering.