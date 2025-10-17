ETV Bharat / state

ECI Sensitises Enforcement Agencies On Their Role In Combating Movement Of Cash, Other Inducements In Bihar Polls

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar with Election Commissioners Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr. Vivek Joshi attend a meeting with heads of enforcement agencies and forces to discuss strategies to curb the movement of cash, liquor, drugs, and other inducements during the Bihar elections, in New Delhi on Friday. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Ahead of the forthcoming two-phase Assembly elections in Bihar, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Friday sensitised the law enforcement agencies about their role in ensuring proactive and preventive action during elections in the state.

Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, held the meeting with the Heads of Enforcement Agencies/Forces at the Nirvachan Sadan here.

Heads of enforcement agencies, including the CBDT, CBIC, ED, DRI, RBI, NCB, RPF, CISF, BSF, SSB, BCAS, AAI, Postal Department, took part in the meeting. Bihar Chief Secretary, DGP, State Police Nodal Officer (SPNO) and Chief Electoral Officer also joined the meeting online.

The meeting deliberated to prepare a comprehensive roadmap to combat the pernicious effects of cash and other inducements in the Bihar elections.

A discussion was held relating to curbing of covert expenditure by candidates and political parties, co-operation and sharing of intelligence of economic offences amongst law enforcement agencies for effective action.

Measures to check transportation of smuggled goods, drugs, liquor and cash, including fake currency, through inter-state borders and international borders were also taken up during the deliberations.

During the meeting, the different agencies briefed the Commission regarding their preparation, steps taken and proposed steps to be taken for ensuring inducement-free elections. The briefings were on a wide range of topics pertaining to curbing the use of money and other inducements to vitiate elections, as per the ECI.

The CEC has instructed that there should be co-operation and sharing of intelligence on economic offences amongst law enforcement agencies for effective action.

He emphasised the intra-agency co-ordination in each enforcement agency at the National, State and District level various levels.