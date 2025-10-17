ECI Sensitises Enforcement Agencies On Their Role In Combating Movement Of Cash, Other Inducements In Bihar Polls
Measures to check transportation of smuggled goods, drugs, liquor and cash, including fake currency, through inter-state borders and international borders were also taken up.
New Delhi: Ahead of the forthcoming two-phase Assembly elections in Bihar, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Friday sensitised the law enforcement agencies about their role in ensuring proactive and preventive action during elections in the state.
Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, held the meeting with the Heads of Enforcement Agencies/Forces at the Nirvachan Sadan here.
Heads of enforcement agencies, including the CBDT, CBIC, ED, DRI, RBI, NCB, RPF, CISF, BSF, SSB, BCAS, AAI, Postal Department, took part in the meeting. Bihar Chief Secretary, DGP, State Police Nodal Officer (SPNO) and Chief Electoral Officer also joined the meeting online.
The meeting deliberated to prepare a comprehensive roadmap to combat the pernicious effects of cash and other inducements in the Bihar elections.
A discussion was held relating to curbing of covert expenditure by candidates and political parties, co-operation and sharing of intelligence of economic offences amongst law enforcement agencies for effective action.
During the meeting, the different agencies briefed the Commission regarding their preparation, steps taken and proposed steps to be taken for ensuring inducement-free elections. The briefings were on a wide range of topics pertaining to curbing the use of money and other inducements to vitiate elections, as per the ECI.
The CEC has instructed that there should be co-operation and sharing of intelligence on economic offences amongst law enforcement agencies for effective action.
He emphasised the intra-agency co-ordination in each enforcement agency at the National, State and District level various levels.
The CEC also directed that the concerned agencies map the constituencies to check transportation of smuggled goods, drugs, liquor and cash, including fake currency, across inter-state and international borders.
He directed to ensure the policy of 'zero-tolerance' for free and fair elections in Bihar.
Notably, the ECI on Wednesday disclosed that said seizures amounting to over Rs 33 crore have been reported so far in Bihar since the model code of conduct came into effect following the announcement of the Assembly elections on October 6.
The seizures made by the enforcement agencies from different parts of the state include cash, liquor and drugs.
The first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls is scheduled to be held on November 6. The second phase will be held on November 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.
It may be mentioned that in the last Assembly elections, the BJP and the JD(U)-led NDA won 125 seats, while the RJD and Congress-led Mahagathbandhan secured 110 seats, along with eight seats won by other parties. The RJD was the single largest party by winning 75 Assembly seats. The BJP won 74 seats, and the JD(U) bagged 43 seats.
The NDA is confident of retaining the power. The Mahagathbandhan is eyeing to return to power by ousting the ruling dispensation.
