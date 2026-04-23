ECI Seeks Action Taken Reports On Two Poll-Related Incidents In Murshidabad
Left voters were allegedly obstructed from casting votes in the Domkal area, while Trinamool and AJUP workers clashed in the Naoda seat, writes Tapas Ghosh.
Published : April 23, 2026 at 1:16 PM IST
Domkal: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday sought Action Taken Reports on two incidents in West Bengal's Murshidabad, where voting for the first phase is underway.
The move came after allegations of Left supporters being prevented from voting in Booth No. 217 in the Domkal area and being kept under house arrest. Clashes had erupted between the supporters of the Left Front and Trinamool in the area since Wednesday night. A section of CPI(M) supporters was allegedly prevented from voting in the Raipur area on Thursday morning, and the Central forces were initially inactive, with no help from the state police either.
On receiving information about the unrest, both the Central forces and police rushed to the spot, and later used hand mics to make announcements to reassure voters. Left supporters in the area were then reported to have cast their votes under tight security. The Trinamool, however, did not react to the allegations of obstruction in voting.
Allegations of obstructing voters from entering the Booth No. 27 have been levelled against the Central forces. While the presiding officer had granted permission for elderly voters to enter the booth accompanied by family attendants, the Central forces refused to allow family members to accompany the elderly voters inside.
Meanwhile, a clash broke out between Trinamool workers and Humayun Kabir, the president of the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) in the Naoda assembly constituency. Violence and several incidents of vehicle vandalism were reported from Shibnagar village. Workers of AJUP were accused of being involved in the disturbances, though Kabir brushed aside all the allegations. Central forces resorted to a lathi charge to bring the situation under control.
Tension had been brewing since the morning when the AJUP chief visited a polling booth in the area after casting his vote. Kabir was greeted with protests by TMC supporters, who raised "go back" slogans and surrounded his vehicle, branding him a "BJP agent". Police and Central forces jawans present at the situation prevented the situation from escalating.
However, Trinamool workers continued to protest against Kabir, who is the party's former Bharatpur MLA, and asked him to leave the area. In protest, Kabir sat on a dharna and asked the police to take action against the miscreants. He alleged that the TMC had bribed several of his party candidates to keep them out of the poll fray, a charge the ruling party did not immediately respond to.
The first phase of the Assembly polls is being conducted under unprecedented security cover, with the deployment of 2,407 companies of Central forces, including Central Armed Police Forces, the India Reserve Battalion, and personnel from armed police wings of other states, in addition to personnel from West Bengal Police and Kolkata Police. The second phase of polls for the remaining 142 Assembly constituencies will be held on April 29, and results will be declared on May 4.
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