ETV Bharat / state

ECI Seeks Action Taken Reports On Two Poll-Related Incidents In Murshidabad

Domkal: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday sought Action Taken Reports on two incidents in West Bengal's Murshidabad, where voting for the first phase is underway.

The move came after allegations of Left supporters being prevented from voting in Booth No. 217 in the Domkal area and being kept under house arrest. Clashes had erupted between the supporters of the Left Front and Trinamool in the area since Wednesday night. A section of CPI(M) supporters was allegedly prevented from voting in the Raipur area on Thursday morning, and the Central forces were initially inactive, with no help from the state police either.

On receiving information about the unrest, both the Central forces and police rushed to the spot, and later used hand mics to make announcements to reassure voters. Left supporters in the area were then reported to have cast their votes under tight security. The Trinamool, however, did not react to the allegations of obstruction in voting.

Allegations of obstructing voters from entering the Booth No. 27 have been levelled against the Central forces. While the presiding officer had granted permission for elderly voters to enter the booth accompanied by family attendants, the Central forces refused to allow family members to accompany the elderly voters inside.