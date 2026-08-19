ETV Bharat / state

ECI revises Maharashtra SIR schedule, final voter list to be published on Nov 4

Mumbai: The Election Commission has revised the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Maharashtra, including the extension of the deadline for filing claims and objections, pushing the publication of the final electoral roll by nearly a month to November 4.

The poll panel, in an order dated August 19, said the revised schedule was issued after considering a request from the Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer.

Under the new schedule, rationalisation and re-arrangement of polling stations will be completed by August 24, while the draft electoral roll will be published on August 31.

The document collection process in Maharashtra ended on August 17. The exercise involved house-to-house visits by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and collection of enumeration forms from electors. The process had earlier been extended, with the Election Commission allowing additional time to complete the exercise.

The revised schedule now provides voters with a period from August 31 to September 30 to file claims and objections against the draft electoral roll. This is 26 days later than the earlier schedule, under which the draft was to be published on August 5, and claims and objections could be filed until September 4.

The notice phase and disposal of claims and objections will also run from August 31 to October 29. Under the original schedule, this process was to be carried out from August 5 to October 3.

The final electoral roll will be published on November 4, according to the revised schedule. The earlier deadline was October 7.