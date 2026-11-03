ETV Bharat / state

ECI Reviews Poll Preparedness In 18 UP Districts Ahead Of 2027 Assembly Elections

Lucknow: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday reviewed preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 18 districts across four divisions and directed senior officials to strengthen voter lists, security arrangements and personnel training to ensure free, fair and peaceful polling.

The review meeting was chaired by Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Manish Garg in Meerut in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa and other senior commission officials, according to a statement issued by the CEO's office.

Officials from Meerut, Saharanpur, Moradabad and Aligarh divisions participated in the meeting, which covered electoral preparedness, including voter registration, polling station facilities, availability and management of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and VVPATs, training of election personnel and law-and-order arrangements.

The districts covered were Meerut, Baghpat, Bulandshahr, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Amroha, Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal, Aligarh, Etah, Hathras and Kasganj.

Garg emphasised the importance of the review for both first-time district election officers and police chiefs and experienced officials, noting that election rules and guidelines undergo periodic changes. He urged all officials to examine the issues discussed afresh and improve their preparations accordingly.

He directed officials to complete election-related preparations within stipulated timelines, ensure training for personnel, verify absent, shifted, duplicate and deceased (ASDD) electors in voter lists, and hold coordination meetings with neighbouring districts. He also stressed ensuring minimum assured facilities at polling stations and launching EVM awareness programmes, according to the statement.

The senior deputy election commissioner instructed authorities to maintain strict surveillance against the illegal transportation and distribution of liquor during the elections, including checks at distilleries' source and exit points.

He also called for effective arrangements for mobile phone deposit boxes at polling stations on polling day, with the assistance of volunteers. Officials were asked to ensure training for state-level master trainers and familiarise relevant personnel with postal ballot-related instructions.

Rinwa directed officials to launch special drives in classes 11 and 12 and degree colleges to enrol young people becoming eligible to vote for the first time.

He also asked authorities to re-examine rejected Form 6 applications to ensure that eligible citizens are included in electoral rolls. Electoral rolls for panchayat and assembly constituencies should be compared to identify and enrol eligible voters left out of the lists, he said.