ECI Replaces Nandigram IC Ahead Of High-Stakes By-Poll
Debasish Sarkar, the IC of the Purba Medinipur traffic control room, will replace Ajay Kumar Mishra. ECI has asked for a compliance report by evening.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 5:16 PM IST
Kolkata: Ahead of the high-stakes by-polls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday ordered the immediate replacement of the inspector-in-charge (IC) of Nandigram police station in Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal.
The IC, Ajay Kumar Mishra, has been replaced by Debasish Sarkar, who was the IC of the traffic control room in the same district. The poll body directed that the transfer be implemented immediately and a compliance report be submitted to it by evening.
However, the ECI did not disclose the reason behind the sudden change. It only stated that a proposal to replace the Nandigram IC had been submitted by the state authorities on September 30 and the decision to appoint Sarkar was taken after reviewing that proposal.
The timing of Mishra's removal, just a day before Nandigram goes to the polls, has also drawn attention from all quarters.
The by-polls in Nandigram and Rejinagar in Murshidabad district will be held on Tuesday, with counting scheduled for October 9. The Nandigram by-poll was necessitated after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who had won both Nandigram and Bhabanipur assembly constituencies in this year's Assembly elections, chose to vacate the former seat.
The BJP has fielded Hasirani Rath, mother of slain Chandranath Rath, aide of Adhikari, as its Nandigram candidate. Rath was killed in Madhyamgram of North 24 Parganas on May 6.
The Congress has given a ticket to Milan Pradhan, who was arrested in connection with cases dating back to the 2007 Nandigram agitation, soon after the Mamata Banerjee-led faction of the Trinamool Congress extended support to him. Pradhan returned to campaigning after securing interim bail from the Calcutta High Court.
The two constituencies will witness extensive security arrangements, with 71 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) deployed. Of them, 37 will be deployed in Nandigram and 34 in Rejinagar.
A total of 15,119 state police personnel will also be deployed across the two constituencies, according to election authorities. Nearly 24% of polling booths in both constituencies have been identified as sensitive, with 323 such booths in Nandigram and 315 in Rejinagar.
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