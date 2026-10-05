ETV Bharat / state

ECI Replaces Nandigram IC Ahead Of High-Stakes By-Poll

Kolkata: Ahead of the high-stakes by-polls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday ordered the immediate replacement of the inspector-in-charge (IC) of Nandigram police station in Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal.

The IC, Ajay Kumar Mishra, has been replaced by Debasish Sarkar, who was the IC of the traffic control room in the same district. The poll body directed that the transfer be implemented immediately and a compliance report be submitted to it by evening.

However, the ECI did not disclose the reason behind the sudden change. It only stated that a proposal to replace the Nandigram IC had been submitted by the state authorities on September 30 and the decision to appoint Sarkar was taken after reviewing that proposal.

The timing of Mishra's removal, just a day before Nandigram goes to the polls, has also drawn attention from all quarters.

The by-polls in Nandigram and Rejinagar in Murshidabad district will be held on Tuesday, with counting scheduled for October 9. The Nandigram by-poll was necessitated after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who had won both Nandigram and Bhabanipur assembly constituencies in this year's Assembly elections, chose to vacate the former seat.