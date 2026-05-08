ETV Bharat / state

ECI Publishes Assembly Election, ByPoll Index Cards, Statistical Reports Within 72 Hours Of Results

New Delhi: In a bid to promote transparency and accessibility of election-related data for all stakeholders, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday published the Index Cards and the Statistical Reports for the recently concluded Assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, and bypolls in different states.

The reports have been published on ECINET, the one-stop digital platform of the poll panel for all election-related information and services.

"The Index Cards and Statistical Reports have been published for all 830 ACs that went to polls. Re-poll has been scheduled for Falta Assembly Constituency of West Bengal on May 21," the ECI said.

Index Cards for General Elections to Legislative Assemblies and bypolls have been made available within a record time of 72 hours of the declaration of the poll results, it said.

It may be mentioned that the digital updation and faster publication of Index Cards and Statistical reports is one of the over 30 initiatives taken in the last one year by the Commission. Before the introduction of ECINET, the process would take several weeks to months as the data used to be manually compiled by field officials.