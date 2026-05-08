ECI Publishes Assembly Election, ByPoll Index Cards, Statistical Reports Within 72 Hours Of Results
Statistical Reports include details of constituency-wise electors, number of polling stations, constituency voter turnout, gender-wise poll participation, party-wise vote share and constituency data summary report.
Published : May 8, 2026 at 6:18 PM IST
New Delhi: In a bid to promote transparency and accessibility of election-related data for all stakeholders, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday published the Index Cards and the Statistical Reports for the recently concluded Assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, and bypolls in different states.
The reports have been published on ECINET, the one-stop digital platform of the poll panel for all election-related information and services.
"The Index Cards and Statistical Reports have been published for all 830 ACs that went to polls. Re-poll has been scheduled for Falta Assembly Constituency of West Bengal on May 21," the ECI said.
Index Cards for General Elections to Legislative Assemblies and bypolls have been made available within a record time of 72 hours of the declaration of the poll results, it said.
It may be mentioned that the digital updation and faster publication of Index Cards and Statistical reports is one of the over 30 initiatives taken in the last one year by the Commission. Before the introduction of ECINET, the process would take several weeks to months as the data used to be manually compiled by field officials.
The Index Cards contain data across multiple dimensions such as candidates, electors, votes polled, votes counted, party-wise and candidate-wise votes polled and others. These Index Cards can be accessed from both the platforms that is ECINET App and the official ECI website, as per the poll panel.
ECI has concurrently published a set of 14 Statistical Reports for General Elections. This is the first time that the Statistical Reports have been published within 72 hours of the declaration of poll results.
"The Statistical Reports cover a range of variables, such as details of state level and AC-wise electors, number of polling stations, state/ assembly constituency voter turnout, gender-wise poll participation, party-wise vote share, constituency data summary report, constituency wise detailed results among other details," the poll panel said.
The ECI said the publication of statistical reports is a suo-moto initiative of it to promote transparency and accessibility of election-related data for all stakeholders including academia, researchers and the public and are prepared from the secondary data filled in the Index Cards.
The primary data is in the statutory forms maintained by the concerned Returning Officers (ROs) and the data kept in statutory forms is final, it added.
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