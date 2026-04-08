ETV Bharat / state

ECI Goes Silent When BJP Doles Out Cash Just Before Polls, Says Karnataka CM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of adopting a 'selective approach' regarding the cash transfer schemes of different state governments. He was reacting to the ECI's letter to the state chief secretary seeking details of the funds released under the state government's guarantee schemes in Davanagere and Bagalkot districts, where bypolls are underway.

In a letter dated April 2, 2026, ECI Secretary Pawan Deewan sought a report from Shalini Rajneesh regarding the release of funds in the districts of Davanagere and Bagalkot. The Election Commission also sought the names of officers who allowed the disbursement. "When the model code of conduct is in force in the poll-bound districts, no fresh release of funds for welfare schemes could be made without the EC’s approval," the letter stated.

"In states like Maharashtra and Bihar, cash transfer schemes were announced and fast-tracked just before elections and financial benefits were extended to voters. These are well-documented patterns. Yet, the ECI remained silent and allowed them to proceed without scrutiny. This selective approach is deeply concerning," Siddaramaiah said.