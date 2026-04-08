ECI Goes Silent When BJP Doles Out Cash Just Before Polls, Says Karnataka CM
Siddaramaiah was reacting to the ECI's objection regarding the Karnataka Government's reported cash transfers under its guarantee schemes in Davanagere and Bagalkot districts.
Published : April 8, 2026 at 8:10 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of adopting a 'selective approach' regarding the cash transfer schemes of different state governments. He was reacting to the ECI's letter to the state chief secretary seeking details of the funds released under the state government's guarantee schemes in Davanagere and Bagalkot districts, where bypolls are underway.
In a letter dated April 2, 2026, ECI Secretary Pawan Deewan sought a report from Shalini Rajneesh regarding the release of funds in the districts of Davanagere and Bagalkot. The Election Commission also sought the names of officers who allowed the disbursement. "When the model code of conduct is in force in the poll-bound districts, no fresh release of funds for welfare schemes could be made without the EC’s approval," the letter stated.
"In states like Maharashtra and Bihar, cash transfer schemes were announced and fast-tracked just before elections and financial benefits were extended to voters. These are well-documented patterns. Yet, the ECI remained silent and allowed them to proceed without scrutiny. This selective approach is deeply concerning," Siddaramaiah said.
He also accused the ECI of not being neutral. "When BJP governments extend cash benefits, the ECI looks the other way. But when Karnataka fulfils its promises, the same ECI becomes hyperactive. This double standard exposes a clear bias. This is not neutrality; this is complicity," Siddaramaiah said.
Siddaramaiah said that his government would remain committed to its promises and would continue to deliver for every Kannadiga, notwithstanding the ECI's diktat. "Our guarantee schemes are not new announcements made keeping in mind the bypolls to two seats. These are ongoing programmes of our government implemented as part of the commitment made to the people of the state during the 2023 assembly elections. Funds are transferred regularly to beneficiaries in a transparent and structured manner in accordance with the scheme guidelines. This is governance - a direct investment in human dignity, household stability and economic participation - not an inducement," he said.
He also accused the BJP of adopting a double standard on guarantee schemes. "On one hand, they criticise Karnataka's guarantees as 'freebies'. On the other, they copy the same schemes and implement them in states where they are in power. The Karnataka model has clearly set a benchmark for the country," he said, adding that targeting Karnataka's guarantee schemes is not just political but also anti-poor, anti-women and anti-Karnataka.
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