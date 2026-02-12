ECI Full Bench To Visit Bengal As Election Roadmap Takes Shape; Final Voter List Due On February 28
Top officials of the Election Commission of India, including Deputy Election Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti, will visit state on March 1 and 2.
Published : February 12, 2026 at 12:37 AM IST
Kolkata: The final voter list of West Bengal is likely to be out by the end of February, and the official announcement of the assembly elections in the state may be made after that, Election Commission sources said. Speculation is also rife in political circles regarding the internal preparations of the commission and the upcoming state visit of top officials.
Top officials of the commission, including Deputy Election Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti, will visit the state on March 1 and 2, after the final voter list is published on February 28. The full bench of the commission is also expected to come to Bengal in the second week of March. According to observers, the official announcement of the vote may be made during or after the full bench's visit.
There have been allegations of violence, bombings, and shootings in several elections in the past. As a result, the biggest challenge before the commission this time is to ensure violence-free elections. According to sources, the members of the full bench will meet top state officials to assess the law and order situation. Separate meetings are also planned with the district election officer, superintendent of police and representatives of the district administration. There will be discussion on the deployment of central forces to prevent possible unrest, identification of sensitive booths and strengthening surveillance.
The commission observers are not ruling out the possibility of tension in some areas over the publication of the final voter list. The reaction of political parties to the list published after the disposal of complaints and objections may affect the situation, according observes.
According to a section of the administrative sources, this visit will also create additional pressure on the state administration. The commission initially planned to hold the polls in two or three phases, keeping in mind the law and order situation and the availability of central forces. Although the final decision has not been taken yet. Analysts believe that the political temperature in the state will start rising from the last week of February.
