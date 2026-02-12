ETV Bharat / state

ECI Full Bench To Visit Bengal As Election Roadmap Takes Shape; Final Voter List Due On February 28

Kolkata: The final voter list of West Bengal is likely to be out by the end of February, and the official announcement of the assembly elections in the state may be made after that, Election Commission sources said. Speculation is also rife in political circles regarding the internal preparations of the commission and the upcoming state visit of top officials.

Top officials of the commission, including Deputy Election Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti, will visit the state on March 1 and 2, after the final voter list is published on February 28. The full bench of the commission is also expected to come to Bengal in the second week of March. According to observers, the official announcement of the vote may be made during or after the full bench's visit.

There have been allegations of violence, bombings, and shootings in several elections in the past. As a result, the biggest challenge before the commission this time is to ensure violence-free elections. According to sources, the members of the full bench will meet top state officials to assess the law and order situation. Separate meetings are also planned with the district election officer, superintendent of police and representatives of the district administration. There will be discussion on the deployment of central forces to prevent possible unrest, identification of sensitive booths and strengthening surveillance.