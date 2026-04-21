ECI Ensuring Violence Free Polls In Bengal, Zero Fatality As Compared To 24 In 2021 Elections
Altogether 2400 companies of CAPF will be deployed across Bengal during polls with 200 companies retained till results are declared, reports ETV Bharat's Santu Das.
Published : April 21, 2026 at 5:41 PM IST
New Delhi: Sticking steadfast to its commitment of holding free and fair, and violence-free Assembly polls in West Bengal, the Election Commission of India's (ECI) stringent measures relating to law and order has so far resulted in ensuring zero fatality as compared to 24 in last elections in 2021.
No fatalities have been reported in connection with election-related incidents in the upcoming Assembly polls. West Bengal had witnessed violence during both 2021 Assembly polls and 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Notably, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has directed that the elections be conducted in a manner that is free from violence and inducements, ensuring that every voter can exercise their franchise without fear.
He said that the ECI will make every effort to ensure that the elections are conducted in a manner that is free, fair, and transparent in West Bengal. The main goal is to conduct elections in a peaceful manner without violence, intimidation, inducement, influence on the electoral process and booth jamming.
Security Deployment In Bengal
Referring to security arrangements in West Bengal in view of the Assembly polls, sources in the ECI told ETV Bharat, "Altogether 2,400 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) are being deployed in the state to ensure fair and violence free polls in the state. Confidence building measures, including route marches, are being undertaken by the security forces in view of the polls."
Sources in the poll panel claimed that regular meetings are being held by the Commission with the DMs and SPs of the sensitive districts to review the law and order situation.
They said that after conclusion of polling, 200 companies of CAPFs will be retained to ensure security for the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM), strong rooms, and counting centres till the counting process is completed in the state. Also, 500 companies of CAPFs will continue to be stationed in the state till further notice, tasked with law and order duties.
Poll Related Incidents
Sources in the ECI said, "No major incidents of violence have been reported so far. There are no reports of any fatality. The outcome so far is due to the strict vigil and law and order condition in the state."
"Social media posts are being closely monitored. Videos which might incite communal violence are being looked into. As the elections are inching closer, anti social elements are being closely watched," they said.
Earlier this month, the ECI had handed over the matter regarding gherao of seven judicial officers involved in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls by anti-social elements at a BDO office in Malda district, to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
In 2021 Assembly polls, 24 people were killed and more than 1,691 injured in poll-related violence, while in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, three were killed and 761 injured, sources said.
According to a recent data of the poll panel, a total of Rs 427 crore seizures, including cash worth Rs 21 crore and freebies amounting to Rs 172 crore, have been made in the state since implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).
Elections in 294 seats in West Bengal will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29 while results will be declared on May 4.
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