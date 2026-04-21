ETV Bharat / state

ECI Ensuring Violence Free Polls In Bengal, Zero Fatality As Compared To 24 In 2021 Elections

New Delhi: Sticking steadfast to its commitment of holding free and fair, and violence-free Assembly polls in West Bengal, the Election Commission of India's (ECI) stringent measures relating to law and order has so far resulted in ensuring zero fatality as compared to 24 in last elections in 2021.

No fatalities have been reported in connection with election-related incidents in the upcoming Assembly polls. West Bengal had witnessed violence during both 2021 Assembly polls and 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Notably, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has directed that the elections be conducted in a manner that is free from violence and inducements, ensuring that every voter can exercise their franchise without fear.

He said that the ECI will make every effort to ensure that the elections are conducted in a manner that is free, fair, and transparent in West Bengal. The main goal is to conduct elections in a peaceful manner without violence, intimidation, inducement, influence on the electoral process and booth jamming.

Security Deployment In Bengal

Referring to security arrangements in West Bengal in view of the Assembly polls, sources in the ECI told ETV Bharat, "Altogether 2,400 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) are being deployed in the state to ensure fair and violence free polls in the state. Confidence building measures, including route marches, are being undertaken by the security forces in view of the polls."

Sources in the poll panel claimed that regular meetings are being held by the Commission with the DMs and SPs of the sensitive districts to review the law and order situation.

They said that after conclusion of polling, 200 companies of CAPFs will be retained to ensure security for the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM), strong rooms, and counting centres till the counting process is completed in the state. Also, 500 companies of CAPFs will continue to be stationed in the state till further notice, tasked with law and order duties.