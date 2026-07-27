ETV Bharat / state

ECI Deploys Four Electoral Roll Observers In Delhi; 99.86% Enumeration Forms Distributed

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in 16 states and three Union Territories (UTs), the Election Commission of India (ECI) has appointed four Electoral Roll Observers in Delhi to oversee this exercise.

These four Electoral Roll Observers, Pandurang K Pole, Rashmi Singh, Yashpal Garg and K Mahesh, are from the AGMUT cadre, as per the poll panel. They will monitor the SIR exercise that is being conducted in the 13 districts of the national capital. Each Electoral Roll Observer has been allotted districts accordingly.

Pole has been allotted North-West, West and South-West districts while Singh has been given the responsibilities of South-East, South and New Delhi districts. Garg has been allotted Central North, Outer North, Old Delhi and North districts and Mahesh, North-East, East and Central districts.

As per the poll panel, these officers will make three rounds of visits in their respective allotted districts. The first visit is scheduled during the period of receipt of claims and objections from August 17 to September 16, while the second visit during disposal of claims and objections by the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) from September 17 to October 15, and the third visit on October 19 at the time of verification of the working copy by the BLOs/printing of supplements, and final publication of the roll.

"The SIR exercise is going on in Delhi along with other states and UTs. Their appointment is aligned with the Election Commission's commitment to ensure inclusion of all eligible voters in the electoral roll," sources in the poll panel told ETV Bharat.