ETV Bharat / state

ECI Counters TMC Contention On 'Troublemakers’ List'; Tells Calcutta HC Names Identified For Surveillance, Not Arrest

By Papri Chatterjee & Manas Naskar

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India (ECI), in response to a PIL filed by Trinamool Congress MP and senior advocate Kalyan Banerjee in Calcutta High Court, assured the Bench headed by Chief Justice Sujoy Paul on Wednesday that its list of 'troublemakers,' which includes 800 members from Trinamool Congress, is meant only for close monitoring to ensure peace during the elections, and that there were no arbitrary arrests based on this list.

According to TMC, the plea was filed on the grounds that ECI went beyond its ambit by declaring certain political workers to be troublemakers without any evidence from confidential intelligence sources.

Kalyan Banerjee contended that the Election Commission of India had acted beyond its jurisdiction and without any evidentiary basis in compiling this list, thereby branding Trinamool leaders and workers as 'troublemakers.' He further alleged that the police administration had been issued unethical directives to arrest these individuals. During the hearing of the petition, Chief Justice Sujoy Paul questioned the Commission's counsel, asking, "The Commission has already taken extensive measures to ensure a peaceful and impartial election. What, then, is the rationale behind issuing such directives?"

In response, the Election Commission's counsel, Dama Seshadri Naidu, stated, "The Commission has not issued any directive to arrest anyone. Reference was made only to 'extreme situations.' The instruction is simply that if anyone acts as an impediment to the conduct of a peaceful election, appropriate action may be taken against them if and when necessary."

He further added, "The Commission is empowered to take measures to ensure a peaceful and impartial election. It has taken this specific step in light of certain confidential intelligence reports. Failure to keep certain individuals under surveillance could potentially lead to a deterioration of the law-and-order situation. Furthermore, should any unjust action be taken against any individual, they retain the right to seek legal recourse."