ETV Bharat / state

EC To Start Issuing SIR Hearing Notices In West Bengal On Thursday

Kolkata: The Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) in West Bengal will begin issuing notices for hearing from Thursday, marking the next phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), an official said.

He said that at the initial stage, hearing notices are likely to be issued to around 32 lakh unmapped voters -- those whose details could not be linked with the 2002 SIR data but whose names appear in the draft electoral rolls for 2026.

"Being included in the draft electoral rolls does not necessarily mean that a voter will not be called for a hearing, though the process in their case may be comparatively simpler. The EROs will begin issuing hearing notices from the morning of December 18," he said on Wednesday. Two copies of the hearing notice will be issued, he said.