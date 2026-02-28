ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal SIR Final Electoral Roll To Be Published Today, 60 Lakh Voters Under Review

All 7.08 crore names that figured in draft rolls will appear in updated list, categorised as 'approved', 'deleted' or 'under adjudication/under consideration', according to officials.

FILE- Special Intensive Revision (SIR) officials distribute the SIR form in the Karimpur assembly constituency, in Nadia
FILE- Special Intensive Revision (SIR) officials distribute the SIR form in the Karimpur assembly constituency, in Nadia
Kolkata: The Election Commission is set to publish West Bengal's post-Special Intensive Revision (SIR) electoral rolls on Saturday, marking a crucial stage in the voter list overhaul ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

According to officials, all 7.08 crore names that figured in the draft rolls will appear in the updated list, categorised as 'approved', 'deleted' or 'under adjudication/under consideration'. The names can be checked on eci.gov.in, ceowestbengal.wb.gov.in, and the ECI net app.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the first statewide exercise since 2002, was conceived by the Election Commission as a statutory clean-up ahead of a major election. Draft rolls published on December 16 showed the electorate shrinking from 7.66 crore to 7.08 crore, with over 58 lakh names deleted due to death, migration, duplication, or untraceability.

The second phase covered hearings for 1.67 crore electors - 1.36 crore flagged for "logical discrepancies" and 31 lakh lacking mapping. Around 60 lakh voters remain under adjudication. The EC maintains the exercise is "routine and necessary to ensure accuracy".

The publication follows months of scrutiny, hearings, and political sparring over the statewide revision -- the first such exercise since 2002. Supplementary rolls are expected to be issued in phases as adjudication of pending cases continues. The rolls will be made available at district and sub-divisional offices, polling booths and on the commission's website.

