West Bengal SIR Final Electoral Roll To Be Published Today, 60 Lakh Voters Under Review

Kolkata: The Election Commission is set to publish West Bengal's post-Special Intensive Revision (SIR) electoral rolls on Saturday, marking a crucial stage in the voter list overhaul ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

According to officials, all 7.08 crore names that figured in the draft rolls will appear in the updated list, categorised as 'approved', 'deleted' or 'under adjudication/under consideration'. The names can be checked on eci.gov.in, ceowestbengal.wb.gov.in, and the ECI net app.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the first statewide exercise since 2002, was conceived by the Election Commission as a statutory clean-up ahead of a major election. Draft rolls published on December 16 showed the electorate shrinking from 7.66 crore to 7.08 crore, with over 58 lakh names deleted due to death, migration, duplication, or untraceability.