Tamil Nadu Electoral Roll Revision: EC To Issue Notices To 10 Lakh Voters Over Incomplete SIR Forms

Chennai: The Election Commission is set to issue notices to around one million voters in Tamil Nadu who did not properly fill out their Special Intensive Revision (SIR) forms, seeking clarification before finalising the electoral roll.

Following Bihar, the EC in Tamil Nadu also undertook a Special Intensive Revision of its electoral rolls. As part of the exercise, booth-level officers went door to door distributing SIR application forms. The revision process began on November 4 and concluded on December 14.

The draft electoral roll for Tamil Nadu was published on December 19. According to official data, the names of 97,37,832 voters were deleted for reasons including death, non-residence at the listed address, migration, and duplicate entries. Prior to the revision, the state had 6.41 crore registered voters. This figure has now dropped to 5.43 crore, marking a reduction of about 15.18 per cent.

While the deletion of around 65 lakh names in Bihar triggered widespread political controversy, the removal of nearly one crore names in Tamil Nadu has also caused a significant stir.