EC Summons Amartya Sen Over 'Impossible' Age Gap With Mother, Sparks Questions On Voter Data Accuracy
The poll panel has softened its tone as Sen will not have to attend the hearing in person for this minor mistake.
Published : January 8, 2026 at 12:39 AM IST
Bolpur: The Election Commission has summoned economist Amartya Sen for a hearing regarding the age difference with his mother. Questions are being raised about the poll panel’s action.
According to the 2002 voter list, the economist's mother was 88 years old. Currently, Amartya Sen is 92. So, how did the Election Commission, in its notice, mention a 15-year age difference between him and his mother? According to the Commission's information, the age difference between Amartya Sen and his mother, Amita Sen, is about 20 years.
According to EC’s information, Amita Sen, a resident of Sripalli in Santiniketan, was a voter of Bolpur assembly constituency number 268. According to the 2002 SIR, her name was in serial number 898 of section number 126 of this assembly constituency.
According to the information, Amita Sen was born on July 17, 1912. She passed away on August 22, 2005. Meanwhile, Amartya Sen was born on November 3, 1933. On Wednesday, four officers, including ERO Tania Roy and BLO Sombrat Mukhopadhyay, on behalf of the National Election Commission, went to his house, 'Pratichi' with the SIR hearing notice.
Amartya Sen is currently staying abroad. So, they went to his neighbour’s house and handed over the notice to his cousin Shantavanu Sen and Geetikanth Majumdar, who looks after the ‘Pratichi’ house. The notice mentioned that Amartya Sen's age is 15 years younger than his mother's age in the documents available with the commission. There is a slight mistake in the spelling of Amartya Sen's name.
The question arises, if Amartya Sen's mother's age in the 2002 voter list was 88 years, now she would have been 112 years old. Amartya Sen's age is 88 years, according to the Election Commission's information. So, the age difference between his mother and Sen is about 20 years.
According to the Election Commission's information, in 2002 and 2025, the age difference between the mother and son was shown as 20 years. EC’s move has invited criticism. The commission has softened its tone as Sen will not have to attend the hearing in person for this minor mistake.