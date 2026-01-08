ETV Bharat / state

EC Summons Amartya Sen Over 'Impossible' Age Gap With Mother, Sparks Questions On Voter Data Accuracy

Bolpur: The Election Commission has summoned economist Amartya Sen for a hearing regarding the age difference with his mother. Questions are being raised about the poll panel’s action.

According to the 2002 voter list, the economist's mother was 88 years old. Currently, Amartya Sen is 92. So, how did the Election Commission, in its notice, mention a 15-year age difference between him and his mother? According to the Commission's information, the age difference between Amartya Sen and his mother, Amita Sen, is about 20 years.

According to EC’s information, Amita Sen, a resident of Sripalli in Santiniketan, was a voter of Bolpur assembly constituency number 268. According to the 2002 SIR, her name was in serial number 898 of section number 126 of this assembly constituency.

According to the information, Amita Sen was born on July 17, 1912. She passed away on August 22, 2005. Meanwhile, Amartya Sen was born on November 3, 1933. On Wednesday, four officers, including ERO Tania Roy and BLO Sombrat Mukhopadhyay, on behalf of the National Election Commission, went to his house, 'Pratichi' with the SIR hearing notice.