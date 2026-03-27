Polling Official Assaulted At Election Training Centre After Protest Over ‘Govt Ads’; EC Seeks Report
The incident occurred at Ranaghat Debnath Boys’ Institute High School, where training sessions for polling officials, were underway, report Surojit Das and Papri Chatterjee.
Published : March 27, 2026 at 9:24 PM IST
Ranaghat: A polling official was allegedly assaulted by a group of outsiders at an election training centre in Ranaghat after he objected to the display of government advertisements during a session. The Election Commission has ordered a report on the incident.
The incident occurred at Ranaghat Debnath Boys’ Institute High School, where training sessions for polling officials, ahead of the upcoming elections, were underway. Among those present was Saikat Chatterjee, a teacher and designated polling official.
According to reports, government advertisements featuring Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were repeatedly displayed on a screen at the start of the session. Objecting to this, Saikat and several other polling officials raised concerns and said that such displays during the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct were illegal and violated electoral neutrality.
Eyewitnesses said the protest initially began verbally but soon escalated. At this point, an unidentified individual allegedly approached Saikat and threatened him. He warned him of serious consequences if he continued to object. Shortly thereafter, a group of outsiders reportedly entered the training centre and assaulted him.
The situation turned tense within moments and Saikat sustained serious injuries in the attack. Colleagues said that he was brutally beaten and collapsed on the floor in a bloodied condition. He was later rescued and provided first aid. Some individuals present recorded videos of the incident, which have since circulated on social media.
The assault has sparked anger among other polling officials, who questioned how outsiders managed to enter a secured training venue. Many also raised concerns over the safety of officials and the possibility of conducting free and fair elections under such circumstances.
Speaking after the incident, Saikat said that it would be difficult to conduct elections in such an environment and urged the Election Commission to take immediate action.
Meanwhile, BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar criticised the ruling party and alleged that there is an atmosphere of fear and there should be strict action taken against those involved. He also called for scrutiny of the role of local administrative officials.
The Election Commission has sought reports from the State Director General of Police (DGP), the District Magistrate, the Superintendent of Police, and the Sub-Divisional Officer. Sources say that action may also be taken against the Inspector-in-Charge of the concerned police station. Police have registered a case and have been directed to identify and arrest those involved.
The ruling party has not yet issued a statement on the incident.
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