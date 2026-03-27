ETV Bharat / state

Polling Official Assaulted At Election Training Centre After Protest Over ‘Govt Ads’; EC Seeks Report

Ranaghat: A polling official was allegedly assaulted by a group of outsiders at an election training centre in Ranaghat after he objected to the display of government advertisements during a session. The Election Commission has ordered a report on the incident.

The incident occurred at Ranaghat Debnath Boys’ Institute High School, where training sessions for polling officials, ahead of the upcoming elections, were underway. Among those present was Saikat Chatterjee, a teacher and designated polling official.

According to reports, government advertisements featuring Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were repeatedly displayed on a screen at the start of the session. Objecting to this, Saikat and several other polling officials raised concerns and said that such displays during the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct were illegal and violated electoral neutrality.

Eyewitnesses said the protest initially began verbally but soon escalated. At this point, an unidentified individual allegedly approached Saikat and threatened him. He warned him of serious consequences if he continued to object. Shortly thereafter, a group of outsiders reportedly entered the training centre and assaulted him.

The situation turned tense within moments and Saikat sustained serious injuries in the attack. Colleagues said that he was brutally beaten and collapsed on the floor in a bloodied condition. He was later rescued and provided first aid. Some individuals present recorded videos of the incident, which have since circulated on social media.